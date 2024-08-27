There’s an ever-increasing focus on youth in this summer’s transfer market, but there are a number of golden oldies over the age of 30 still ranked among the world’s most valuable players.

Cristiano Ronaldo, playing out his twilight years away from the spotlight in Saudi Arabia, sneaks into the top 50 of the world’s most valuable players over the age of 30, while his eternal rival, 37-year-old Lionel Messi, sits just outside the top 10.

Ronaldo, currently valued at €15million by Transfermarkt, remains one of the sport’s most iconic figures. But while he’s still undoubtedly among the most marketable footballers in world football, it’s difficult to imagine him commanding a transfer fee as he approaches his fortieth birthday while turning out for Al Nassr.

Messi, valued at €30million, stands as another testament to enduring excellence in football. The World Cup winner’s influence on the game is arguably unparalleled, while he’s continuing to rip it up for MLS outfit Inter Miami. His ability to dictate the tempo of a match and produce moments of magic has kept him among the world’s most valuable players, and he’s the only figure over the age of 35 that features

Among the other top players over 30 are Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, valued at a mammoth €100million, and Liverpool’s Egyptian King Mohamed Salah, at €55million, both of whom have proven that age is just a number.

Manchester City duo Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne, valued at €70million and €50million respectively, are also key figures that feature in the top five. Silva’s versatility and intelligence on the ball, combined with De Bruyne’s exceptional passing, vision, and leadership, make them indispensable to Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering juggernaut.

These players, along with other Premier League stars including the likes of Son Heung-min and Ederson, exemplify the enduring impact that experienced footballers can have.

READ NEXT: The top 10 highest earners in European football in 2024-25: Mbappe, Haaland…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 20 oldest outfield players in Premier League history?



Here are the top 50 most valuable players above the age of 30, according to Transfermarkt:

=50. Cristiano Ronaldo – €15m

=50. Giorgian de Arrascaeta – €15m

=50. Chancel Mbemba – €15m

=50. Sadio Mane – €15m

=50. Brice Samba – €15m

=50. Victor Lindelof – €15m

=50. Giovanni Di Lorenzo – €15m

=50. Jordan Veretout – €15m

=50. Niclas Fullkrug – €15m

=50. Ilkay Gundogan – €15m

=50. Robert Lewandowski – €15m

=50. Amir Rrahmani – €15m

=49. Diego Carlos- €16m

=49. Nick Pope – €16m

=49. Marcelo Brozovic – €16m

=49. Alvaro Morata – €16m

=45. Mauro Icardi– €17m

=45. Fred – €17m

=43. Marco Verratti – €18m

=43. Christian Norgaard – €18m

=43. Harry Maguire – €18m

=43. Solly March – €18m

=43. Thomas Partey – €18m

=43. Benjamin Bourigeaud – €18m

=37. Casemiro – €20m

=37. David Alaba – €20m

=37. Marcel Sabitzer – €20m

=37. Granit Xhaka – €20m

=37. Raphael Varane – €20m

=37. Aymeric Laporte – €20m

=37. Paulo Dybala – €20m

=37. Miguel Almiron – €20m

=37. Guido Rodriguez – €20m

=28 Jordan Pickford – €22m

=28 Piotr Zielinski – €22m

=28 Antonio Rudiger – €22m

=25. Antoine Griezmann – €25m

=25. Joao Cancelo – €25m

=25. Fabinho – €25m

=25. Inaki Williams – €25m

=21. Marc Andre ter Stegen – €28m

=21. Alisson – €28m

=21. Thibaut Courtois – €28m

=21. Emiliano Martinez – €28m

=21. Jan Oblak – €28m

=16. Lionel Messi – €30m

=16. Mateo Kovacic – €30m

=16. Neymar – €30m

=16. Romelu Lukaku – €30m

=16. Virgil van Dijk – €30m

=16. Andrew Robertson – €30m

=16. Rodrigo de Paul – €30m

9. Ederson – €35m

8. John Stones – €38m

=7. Son Heung-min – €45m

=7. Hakan Calhanoglu – €45m

=5. Kevin De Bruyne – €50m

=5. Marquinhos – €50m

3. Mohamed Salah – €55m

2. Bernardo Silva – €70m

1. Harry Kane – €100m