The 10 most valuable strikers in world football in 2024: Man Utd & Arsenal stars feature…

Ballers from Manchester United and Arsenal are among the most valuable strikers in world football in 2024, alongside stars from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The art of being a striker sounds simple, but it’s actually perhaps the hardest job in football (if you ignore trying to serve pies at half-time to angry fans, that is). Putting the ball in the back of the net on a consistent basis is hard enough and that’s before one considers the skills needed around that, be it link-up play, poaching, or getting in behind at the very last chance.

Using values estimated by Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at who they claim are the top 10 most valuable strikers in men’s football in 2024. Spoiler – there’s no room for Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, so save the Penaldo/Pessi debates for another time.

=9. Gabriel Jesus – €65million

The Brazilian splits opinion having only scored 19 goals in 69 appearances for Arsenal since signing in 2022, but what he might lack in a prolific edge he makes up for with other areas of his game.

There are few forwards in world football as creative and as versatile as Jesus, who can operate at a world-class level anywhere along the forward line. A truly unique profile, it’d take a lot to convince Mikel Arteta to part with the 27-year-old.

=9. Rasmus Hojlund – €65million

Sitting at the same estimated value is Hojlund, which is interestingly lower than the £64million they paid to sign him from Atalanta in 2023, which could rise to £72million.

The young Dane saw his first campaign blighted by injury and inconsistency, but finished with a respectable tally of 16 goals across all competitions. An injury suffered in pre-season looks set to rule him out of the start of the 2024-25 campaign, however.

8. Darwin Nunez – €70million

Our favourite ponytail-sporting psycho is still yet to find that vein of consistency when it comes to his finishing and, if we’re honest, we’re beginning to doubt if he ever will.

That’s what holds Nunez back from his estimated value likely being much higher, but it’s still reflective of a young and dangerous centre forward. The Uruguayan has managed 33 goals and 17 assists so far for Liverpool, but it’s worth keeping a close eye on how he fares in a new system under Arne Slot.

7. Alexander Isak – €75million

Coming in slightly ahead of Nunez is Isak, who has been a major hit for Newcastle ever since signing for the club in 2022.

He set the Magpies back around £60million, but his current value sees him estimated just above that and for good reason. The 24-year-old has a freakishly consistent finish in front of goal and has an array of finishes in his locker.

We can see them turning a profit on their investment soon enough.

6. Julian Alvarez – €90million

Snapping up Alvarez proved a sensational bit of business for Manchester City in 2022, with rivals United hot on the Argentine’s tails before they sealed a deal.

He set them back a shockingly low £14million and has since been crucial to them winning their first continental treble, rotating with Erling Haaland.

Unfortunately for City, they might struggle to keep hold of the versatile attacker with him mulling over his future and considering a move away for more consistent minutes, according to reports. If he is sold, it’ll likely be for a huge profit like his estimated value suggests.

=4. Harry Kane – €100million

It’s somewhat surprising seeing a finisher as lethal as Kane only fifth in the list, but beyond his goals, the fact he’s 31 and his previously shaky injury record might have a say in that.

Still, though, for a man with over 400 career goals from 545 competitive games, who still has three years to run on a mega contract signed with Bayern Munich just last summer, a €100million valuation feels rather low.

Having said that, Bayern are almost certain to make a loss on Kane whenever he does eventually leave the club, having paid an initial €100million/£86.4million to sign him themselves.

=4. Victor Osimhen – €100million

Napoli’s Serie A title defence went about as badly as it could’ve done without doing themselves any real damage such as relegation, with the club finishing 10th and 41 points off 2023-24 winners Inter.

Osimhen’s goals in 2022-23 were key to that historic Scudetto, and while he couldn’t quite replicate the same form last season, he still finished with 17 goals and four assists from just 32 games in all competitions.

He looks set to leave Italy this summer. Having scored everywhere he’s been, we’ve no doubt in our minds that he’ll thrive – unless he signs for Chelsea and ends up cursed like the thousands of strikers before him…

3. Lautaro Martinez – €110million

It’s been a long time coming, but Martinez is now finally getting his flowers as one of the most lethal centre forwards in football thanks to his work for Inter.

The Argentine heads into 2024-25 boasting a remarkable 103 goals from 206 Serie A games, which works out at exactly a goal every other game, and has punched in three consecutive seasons of scoring 25+ goals in all competitions.

Aggressive, technical, physical and crucially clinical, the 26-year-old is yet to even reach his prime. Inter ought to do everything they can to tie down their captain beyond 2026.

=1. Kylian Mbappe – €180million

The man of the hour following his highly-anticipated move to Real Madrid, Mbappe shares top spot on the list with his estimated €180million valuation – the same fee Paris Saint-Germain paid to sign him back in 2018.

Now 25, the Frenchman has won all there is to win in France on a domestic level and has even won the World Cup, but is still yet to lift the Champions League which is no doubt holding him back in this clash of the titans at the top.

All eyes are on Real’s new number nine ahead of 2024-25. No pressure, Kylian…

=1. Erling Haaland – €180million

There’s nothing to split Haaland and Mbappe in estimated values right now, which makes the debate around who the better footballer is all the more intriguing.

While Haaland has the elusive Champions League and continental treble that continues to evade Mbappe for the time being, his international achievements pale in comparison.

He’s also only won two Premier Leagues to date compared to Mbappe’s six Ligue 1 titles, but Haaland’s freakish firing rate in England also holds up, as he broke the record for the most goals scored in a single Premier League season (36) in his first campaign. A pair of freaks.