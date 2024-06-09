The 10 nations Cristiano Ronaldo has never scored against at the European Championship

Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in European Championship history with 14 goals, but there are 10 nations that he’s never managed to find the back of the net against.

He’ll get the chance to add to his collection this summer with Portugal, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to score against any of these sides for the first time.

We’ve taken a closer look at CR7’s record at the Euros and have found the 10 nations he’s faced and never scored against in the competition.

Belgium

Portugal crashed out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16 after losing 1-0 to Belgium. Ronaldo played the entire 90 minutes but failed to put his regular mark on the game.

During his international career, Ronaldo has scored three goals against Belgium, but he’s never bagged against them at the Euros.

Poland

He played 120 minutes against Poland at Euro 2016 but didn’t score as the game ended level. Ronaldo did convert his penalty in the shootout to be fair, but that doesn’t count towards his record here. Sorry, CRon.

Croatia

Portugal got the better of Croatia at Euro 2016 thanks to an extra-time winner from Ricardo Quaresma. Ronaldo played the full 120 minutes up front but wasn’t on the scoresheet on that occasion.

Austria

Portugal’s game with Austria at Euro 2016 ended goalless and Ronaldo only had himself to blame for this one. He failed to convert a second-half penalty as his strike cannoned off the post.

Thankfully, it all worked out in the end as Ronaldo’s side still managed to qualify from their group in third place before winning the competition itself.

Iceland

Iceland love a giant-killing at the Euros, don’t they? Ronaldo and co faced them at Euro 2016 and the game ended as a 1-1 draw.

Despite having several chances, it was a rare off day for CR7 and he’s not faced Iceland at the Euros since.

Spain

His hat-trick against Spain at the 2018 World Cup remains one of Ronaldo’s greatest moments on the international stage, but he’s never been able to score against them at the Euros.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has faced Spain twice at the European Championship; once in the Euro 2004 group stages and the other in the Euro 2012 semi-finals. Despite starting in both matches, Ronaldo fired a blank on both occasions. Lights were too bright.

Denmark

CR7 has only faced Denmark on one occasion at the Euros and failed to score in that game. Despite winning 3-2, Ronaldo didn’t manage to claim a goal or assist during their clash at Euro 2012.

Turkey

Ronaldo went agonisingly close to scoring against Turkey at Euro 2008, but his first-half free-kick hit the post and he ended up blanking in Portugal’s 2-0 win.

However, given Turkey are in Portugal’s group for Euro 2024, he’ll have the chance to score against them this summer. No doubt he’ll be fired up for that match.

England

He’s certainly had some memorable moments against England over the years, but he’s never scored against the Three Lions at the Euros.

To be fair, he did convert his penalty against England during the shootout at Euro 2004, but in regulation time he didn’t manage to get himself on the scoresheet.

With both England and Portugal tipped to go far at the Euros this year, there’s every chance that Ronaldo comes up against the Three Lions once again.

Russia

To be fair to Ronaldo, he’s only played 12 minutes of football against Russia at the Euros. Back at Euro 2004, he came on in place of Luis Figo in the second half but didn’t manage to get on the scoresheet.