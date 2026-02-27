Since Philippe Clement took charge at Norwich City in November, only five Championship clubs have accumulated more points than the Canaries.

Prior to the season starting, Norwich were being tipped as a play-off contender after poaching Liam Manning from Bristol City.

The club had a busy summer transfer window and despite losing Borja Sainz and Marcelino Nunez, hopes were high heading into the season.

However, it quickly became apparent that Manning wasn’t the right man for the job as Norwich looked destined for League One under him.

Upon being sacked in November, Norwich sat 23rd in the Championship, having only taken nine points from their first 15 matches.

Under Manning, Norwich had lost all seven of their home games and things became increasingly toxic towards the end of his tenure.

It was then up to Clement to pick up the pieces and the former Rangers boss didn’t need long before he started to have an impact.

After being hired on the 18th of November, the 51-year-old only lost two of his first eight matches in charge and quickly had Norwich moving up the table.

As of writing, the club now sit 17th in the Championship and have an eight-point cushion above the bottom three.

However, given how good Norwich have been under Clement, there’s a sense amongst Norwich fans that this season was a missed opportunity, thanks to their bad start under Manning.

Under Clement, Norwich have taken 33 points from 19 league matches, which is an average of 1.73 points per game. Over a full season, that’s the equivalent of around 80 points.

Impressively, during the calendar year of 2026, Norwich have accumulated 21 points in 10 matches, which is the most of any Championship club.

With a 12-point gap between themselves and the top six, they’ve likely left it too late for a proper play-off push this season, but their recent form will give them hope heading into next season.

To illustrate just how good Norwich have been of late, here’s the Championship form table since Clement took charge in November.

(Note: all teams have played 19 matches unless otherwise stated.)

1. Sheffield United – 35 points, +15GD

2. Ipswich – 34 points, +12GD (18 games)

3. Middlesbrough – 34 points, +11GD

4. Millwall – 34 points, +8GD

5. Coventry – 34 points, +6GD

6. Norwich – 33 points, +10GD

7. Wrexham – 33 points, +7GD

8. Southampton – 32 points, +12GD

9. Hull City – 32 points, +5GD (18 games)

10. Swansea – 29 points, +4GD

11. Watford – 28 points, +2GD

12. QPR – 28 points, 0GD

13. Birmingham – 28 points, -1GD

14. Bristol City – 27 points, +1GD

15. Derby – 25 points, +3GD

16. Portsmouth – 25 points, -1GD (18 games)

17. Preston – 23 points, -3GD

18. Blackburn – 22 points, -6GD (20 games)

19. Stoke – 20 points, -5GD

20. Leicester – 19 points, -9GD

21. Charlton – 18 points, -14GD

22. Oxford – 16 points, -11GD

23. West Brom – 14 points, -15GD

24. Sheffield Wednesday – 3 points, -31GD

