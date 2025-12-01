Stars from Bayern Munich, Inter Miami and Al-Nassr rank among the most prolific players from across world football who are currently over the age of 30.

While some players start to slow down after celebrating their 30th birthday, others continue to produce the goods at an elite level.

Throughout the calendar year of 2025, here are the seven players over the age of 30 with the most goals at club level.

Note: when players are tied on the game numbers of goals, we’ve ordered them by their minute-per-goal ratio.

1. Harry Kane – 45 goals

Who else?

Kane has been in the form of his life throughout 2025 and if he can maintain these levels between now and the end of the season, he could be a contender for the Ballon d’Or next year.

For Bayern Munich, he’s averaged a goal every 89 minutes during 2025 and still has another five games to add to his tally before the end of the year.

“I played against him as an opponent and he has become better with age,” Bayern boss Vincent Kompany said about Kane.

“He has a way to work towards his performances. I trust his consistency and how he works towards his game and with that quality you always get your moments.”

2. Lionel Messi – 43 goals

For the most part, Messi has remained injury-free during 2025, resulting in his best scoring year at club level since 2019.

In total, he’s scored 43 goals in 48 appearances for Inter Miami this year, having also produced an impressive 16 assists.

This Saturday, he’ll face the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final, which will be his last game of 2025.

3. Bergson – 32 goals

Having averaged a goal every 70 minutes this year, Bergson has been scoring at a higher rate than any other player on this list.

The 34-year-old has scored 32 goals in 35 games for Malaysian side Johor Darul Ta’zim, which is some going.

4. Lennart Thy – 31 goals

The Singapore Premier League might not be the highest level of competition, but Thy won’t care about that.

He’s been in the form of his life for the Lion City Sailors, with an impressive 31 goals in 36 appearances this year.

5. Matheus Souza – 30 goals

Currently playing in the Luxembourg top flight for FC UNA Strassen, Souza still looks like he’s got a few years left in him yet.

During 2025, he’s scored an impressive 30 goals in 34 games, averaging a strike every 91 minutes.

6. Darko Lemajic – 30 goals

The 32-year-old has been scoring for fun in the Latvian top division, with 30 goals in 44 games for FC RFS.

Averaging a goal every 96 minutes, he earns the sixth spot on our list.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo – 30 goals

Ronaldo has also scored 30 goals so far this year, but has a slightly inferior goal-to-minute ratio to Souza and Lemajic, placing him seventh on this list.

With four games remaining until the end of the year, he still has a chance to add a few more goals to his tally before the year is out and climb a few places on this list.

