The 5 players across world football who have outscored Mohamed Salah in 2024-25

Mohamed Salah has enjoyed a tremendous season so far, but there are five players from across world football who’ve managed to outscore the Liverpool star.

As of writing, Salah has scored 21 goals in 28 appearances for Liverpool in 2024-25, with the bulk of his goals coming in the Premier League.

We’ve taken a look across world football and have found five players who’ve outscored the Liverpool star so far.

5. Krzysztof Piatek – 22 goals

Currently averaging a goal every 104.5 minutes, Piatek finds himself in the form of his life for Turkish side Basaksehir.

His stats have been inflated thanks to playing against a few minnows in the Europa Conference League, but you can only score against who’s in front of you.

Prior to this season, Piatek’s best-ever scoring campaign came in 2017–18 when he scored 21 goals for Cracovia – a tally that he’s already managed to surpass this season.

4. Robert Lewandowski – 25 goals

Lewandowski loves playing under Hansi Flick, doesn’t he? In 97 appearances under the German coach, the Polish forward has scored 108 goals, averaging a strike every 76 minutes.

While Barcelona have been guilty of leaking goals of late, they’ve been scoring them for fun. Lewandowski in particular has been thriving in Flick’s attacking system with 25 goals in 26 appearances this season.

If the 36-year-old manages to maintain his current form and Barcelona go deep in the Champions League, he could be a top contender for the Ballon d’Or along with Salah.

READ NEXT: The top 10 goalscorers in Europe in 2024-25: Can anyone catch Mo Salah?

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every club Mohamed Salah has scored against for Liverpool?

3. Viktor Gyokeres – 31 goals

The Swedish forward has been scoring at a freakishly good rate since joining Sporting back in 2023.

After bagging 43 goals throughout 2023-24, he’s continued his prolific form in 2024-25, having scored 31 goals in 28 appearances as of writing.

Capable of scoring all different types of goals, it’s no surprise that the 26-year-old has been attracting interest from some of Europe’s top clubs.

Having scored 74 goals in 79 appearances for Sporting, the Swedish star undoubtedly ranks among the deadliest forwards in Europe right now.

2. Bergson – 32 goals

Since joining Malaysian side Johor Darul Ta’zim in 2021, Bergson hasn’t stopped scoring.

In total, the Brazilian forward has scored a ridiculous 139 goals in 127 for Johor Darul Ta’zim, averaging a goal every 72.6 minutes.

The 33-year-old has continued his prolific streak in 2024-25, having scored 32 goals in 29 appearances as of writing.

While Bergson isn’t exactly playing at the highest of levels, those sorts of scoring figures are still mightily impressive. However, he’s just been pipped to the top spot…

READ: Comparing Salah’s Liverpool stats to Henry’s at Arsenal after the same number of games

1. Tomoyuki Doi – 33 goals

Currently playing in the Singapore Premier League, Doi has scored 33 goals in just 20 appearances this season, averaging a goal every 54.5 minutes.

Along with scoring a bucketload of goals, the Japanese forward has also provided nine assists for his teammates, taking his overall goal contribution tally to 42.

Even with the form Salah is currently in, he’s going to struggle to catch Doi.