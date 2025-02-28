The 10 players from across world football who have outscored Salah in 2025: Mbappe, Dembele…

Mohamed Salah has been in prolific form for Liverpool since the turn of the year, although there are 10 players who’ve managed to outscore him in 2025 so far.

As of writing, the Egyptian King has scored 10 goals in 12 appearances for Liverpool throughout the calendar year of 2025.

We’ve crunched the numbers and have found 10 players from across the globe who’ve made a more prolific start to 2025 than Salah.

Note: when players are tied on the same number of goals, we have ordered them by their goals-per-minute ratio.

10. Serhou Guirassy – 11 goals

The Borussia Dortmund forward finds himself in the form of his life right now with 11 goals in his last 12 appearances across all competitions.

During Dortmund’s recent 6-0 demolition of Union Berlin, Guirassy added another four goals to his tally.

“The first time in my life, I think. Four goals is such a great thing,” the striker told Sky Sports after the game.

9. Gustavo Henrique – 11 goals

Currently playing in the Iraq Stars League, Henrique has bagged one more goal than Salah has since the turn of the year.

8. Lennart Thy – 11 goals

While Salah has averaged a goal every 107 minutes in 2025, Thy has blown that ratio out of the water, averaging a strike every 57 minutes in 2025 so far.

Of course, Thy is playing at a far inferior level in the Singapore Premier League, but his record of 11 goals in 10 appearances is still very impressive.

7. Emam Ashour – 12 goals

Surprisingly, Salah doesn’t even hold the record as the highest-scoring Egyptian player in 2025 as that accolade currently belongs to Ashour.

The 27-year-old Egyptian midfielder has scored 12 goals in his last 12 appearances for Al Ahly FC who compete in the Egyptian Premier League.

To be fair to Salah, we dread to think what sort of ludicrous numbers he’d put up if he was playing in his native country.

6. Alex – 12 goals

Currently playing in the Indonesian top flight, Brazilian forward Alex has scored 12 goals in his last seven appearances. A ridiculous strike rate.

5. Marcos Leonardo – 13 goals

Neymar’s move to Al-Hilal turned out to be a total disaster, but fellow Brazilian Leonardo has taken to life in Saudi Arabia with ease.

Playing alongside the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Leonardo has started 2025 in prolific form with 13 goals in 11 appearances.

4. Kylian Mbappe – 14 goals

While the Frenchman took some time to adapt to life in Madrid, we can safely say that he’s now arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He’s already scored two hat-tricks since the turn of the year, with his latest coming against Manchester City in the Champions League.

The race for the 2025 Ballon d’Or is seriously hotting up now, especially with the likes of Salah and Mbappe in such prolific form.

3. Youssef En-Nesyri – 15 goals

While Fenerbahce trail Galatasaray in the race for the Turkish Super Lig title, En-Nesyri is the most in-form player in Turkey right now.

Since the turn of the year, the Fenerbahce forward has scored 15 goals in 13 appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side.

In the league this season he’s outscored the likes of Victor Osimhen and Ciro Immobile, averaging a strike every 69 minutes.

2. Ousmane Dembele – 16 goals

Dembele is evidence that development isn’t always linear.

After struggling to live up to his ‘wonderkid’ tag during his mid-twenties, the PSG winger is currently proving all of the doubters wrong.

With Mbappe no longer at the club, Dembele has taken on the mantle as PSG’s main outlet and he’s thrived with that extra responsibility.

In his first 11 appearances of 2025, the 27-year-old has scored 16 goals and is currently averaging a strike every 48 minutes.

With PSG set to face Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16, we can’t wait to see him going head-to-head with Salah.

1. Peeter Phanthavong – 16 goals

The 19-year-old Laotian is currently the highest-scoring player across world football in 2025 with 16 goals in just nine appearances.

Currently playing for Ezra FC in the top division of Laos, he’s averaged a goal every 42 minutes since the turn of the year.