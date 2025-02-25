Since 2014-15, only four players from across Europe’s top five leagues have managed to rack up over 100 assists.

Having an elite playmaker in your team can make all the difference when gunning for the league title and the players on this list have plenty of silverware between them.

We’ve gone through the assists records and have found the four players with over 100 league assists in Europe’s top five leagues since 2014-15.

Mohamed Salah – 106 assists

Liverpool’s Egyptian King is the latest player to join this exclusive list, following his dazzling form throughout 2024-25.

While his goalscoring numbers have got everyone talking, it’s also worth highlighting just how good he’s been at creating chances too.

In the league this season, Salah has already produced 16 assists and he’s currently projected to break the Premier League assist record for a single season which is held by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry who each got 20 assists in a single campaign.

Since arriving at Liverpool, Salah has averaged 10.5 assists per season which is some going considering he also averages 22.5 goals each year.

Also taking into consideration his assists in Serie A with Roma and Fiorentina, his assist tally since 2014-15 currently sits at 106.

Kevin De Bruyne – 138 assists

In 2014-15, De Bruyne produced 21 Bundesliga assists for Wolfsburg which promptly caught the attention of Manchester City.

Since joining the Premier League, no player has produced more assists than the Belgian wizard. Averaging 11.7 assists per season in the league for City, he’s been in a league of his own when it comes to creativity.

Even during the last two seasons where he’s only featured sparingly, the 33-year-old is still averaging an assist every 144 minutes which is some going.

With his contract at the Etihad set to expire at the end of the season, this could be his final Premier League campaign.

Lionel Messi – 141 assists

The Argentine genius has produced more assists than any other player in football history and he still ranks second on this list, despite not playing in Europe since 2023.

From 2014-15 to 2020-21, Messi averaged 15.7 assists per season in La Liga. From a creative standpoint, his best campaign came in 2019-20 when he produced a whopping 22 assists in the league alone.

While he didn’t quite score at the same rate after joining PSG in 2021, his creative numbers were just as impressive in France as they had been in Spain.

Messi struck up a good relationship with Kylian Mbappe in Paris and produced 31 Ligue 1 assists during his two-year stint in France.

Not including his MLS assists with Inter Miami, Messi has notched 141 assists in 301 league appearances since 2014-15. That’s quite the record.

Thomas Muller – 148 assists

Still going strong for Bayern Munich today, Muller has produced more assists in Europe’s top five leagues than any other player since 2014-15.

While the German international doesn’t always get the plaudits, he’s been instrumental in pretty much every trophy that Bayern Munich have won in recent history.

Across the last 11 seasons, Muller has averaged 13.5 Bundesliga assists per season and he’s produced over 20 assists in a single season on three separate occasions.

These days the 35-year-old is predominately used as an impact substitute by Vincent Kompany, but he’s still got some magic left in his boots yet.