The 10 players who’ve provided the most assists for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has played alongside plenty of world-class players throughout his career, but which of them have provided the most assists for him?

The Portuguese forward has scored a total of 924 goals throughout his career and we’ve done some digging into those strikes.

Having looked at Ronaldo’s entire career so far, here are the 10 players who have provided the most assists for him.

=9. Lucas Vazquez – 14

In total, Vazquez played 100 games alongside Ronaldo and he provided 14 assists for him during that time.

His most memorable assist to CR7 came during the 2016-17 Champions League semi-final as he pulled the ball back for Ronaldo to score his third goal of the game against Atletico Madrid.

=9. Kaka – 14

While the Brazilian was by no means at his firing best during his time in Spain, he still stuck up a decent relationship with Ronaldo.

The pair played a total of 99 games alongside one another and Kaka provided 14 assists for CR7 during that period.

8. Isco – 16

Of Ronaldo’s 450 strikes for Real Madrid, 16 of them were assisted by Isco. CR7 returned the favour on a few occasions, assisting eight of Isco’s goals during their spell in Spain together.

7. Gonzalo Higuain – 18

Predominantly known for his own goalscoring exploits, Higuain struck up a decent relationship with Ronaldo at both Real Madrid and Juventus.

The pair spent four years together in Spain and also played the 2019–20 season alongside each other at Juventus.

During their time together, Higuain provided 18 assists for Ronaldo and CR7 returned the favour on 14 occasions.

6. Ryan Giggs – 19

Surprisingly, Giggs is Ronaldo’s only former Manchester United teammate who makes an appearance on this list. For context, the likes of Wayne Rooney and Nani just fell short of cracking the top 10.

However, it probably won’t come as much of a surprise to learn that the Welshman assisted Ronaldo on multiple occasions.

The pair played a total of 204 games alongside each other and they still maintain a good relationship to this day.

“The best player I played with is Cristiano Ronaldo,” Giggs told MUTV in 2023.

“Obviously he was only there for a short space of time and he was brilliant for United and then went on to do even better elsewhere. Or not even better just as well as United.”

=4. Marcelo – 25

Ronaldo struck up a strong bond with Marcelo during his time in Spain as the pair became close friends off the pitch.

They also formed a formidable partnership down the left-hand side for Real Madrid and combined for plenty of goals throughout the years.

=4. Angel Di Maria – 25

The Argentine playmaker played 166 games alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid and provided 25 assists for him during that time.

His most memorable assist came during the 2011 Copa Del Ray final against Barcelona as his cross was expertly dispatched by CR7 in extra time.

=2. Gareth Bale – 32

With Bale on one flank and Ronaldo on the other, Real Madrid were a full-back’s nightmare during the mid-2010s.

While the Welshman scored plenty of spectacular goals himself, he was also an elite creative outlet, especially for Ronaldo.

In total, the pair combined for 41 goals during their time together, with Bale assisting Ronaldo on 32 separate occasions.

=2. Mesut Ozil – 32

Despite only playing three full seasons alongside Ronaldo, Ozil still managed to produce plenty of assists for him during that time.

In total, the German playmaker produced 81 assists at Real Madrid, with CR7 converting 32 of those.

“The sale of Ozil is very bad news for me,” Ronaldo said in 2013 upon Ozil’s move to Arsenal.

“He was the player who best knew my moves in front of goal… I’m angry about Ozil leaving.”

1. Karim Benzema – 47

Who else?

Throughout Ronaldo’s entire career, he’s only played more games alongside Pepe than he has with Benzema.

The pair both enjoyed their peak years at Real Madrid and won numerous accolades alongside each other.

Of Ronaldo’s 450 goals for Real Madrid, around 10% of them were assisted by Benzema.

It wasn’t just a one-way relationship either as Ronaldo assisted around 8% of the goals that Benzema scored for Madrid.