Former Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid stars are among the 10 players to reach 100 goal contributions for a new club in the shortest number of matches.

For the purposes of this article, we have only included players who reached 100 goals and assists while playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Since the year 2000, here’s the full breakdown of the 10 fastest players to reach 100 goal contributions for a new club.

=9. Neymar (Barcelona) – 107 games

After arriving from Santos in 2013, it didn’t take long before the Brazilian started producing the goods for Barcelona.

While Neymar was never the focal point of Barcelona’s front three, his numbers were out of this world during his four-year stint in Spain.

It took him just 107 games to rack up 100 goals and assists, a record he later exceeded when playing for PSG.

=9. Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) – 107 games

The Dutchman scored 20 or more goals in four of the five seasons he spent in England.

He wasn’t necessarily known for his creative output, but when it came to putting the ball in the back of the net, there weren’t many who did it better than Van Nistelrooy.

8. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – 96 games

Prior to joining PSG, Mbappe had already been ripping Ligue 1 defenders to shreds while playing for Monaco.

That trend continued after his move to the Parc des Princes as it took him just 96 games to rack up 100 goal contributions for PSG.

He left the club last summer as their all-time top scorer and we wouldn’t be surprised if he hits 100 goal contributions for Real Madrid in record time either.

7. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 93 games

The Norwegian robot broke all sorts of records during his debut season in Manchester and it’s no surprise that he took fewer than 100 games to reach a century of goal contributions.

“He’s the best striker in the world,” is how Pep Guardiola described him last year.

“The standards that Erling has are unbelievable. The people expect everything.”

As of writing, he’s now racked up 138 goal contributions for the club during his first three seasons. An absolutely insane record.

6. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – 86 games

Ronaldo became the most expensive player of all time in 2009 and he instantly vindicated his mouthwatering price tag.

During his first season alone, he managed to produce 43 goal contributions in 35 matches and it wasn’t long until he reached the 100-tally.

If Mbappe wants to match Ronaldo’s record at Real Madrid, he’ll need to produce 62 goal contributions in his next 51 games.

5. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) – 85 games

The second time that Haaland features on this list, he managed to reach 100 goals and assists in fewer matches for Dortmund than it took him at City.

During his time in Germany, Haaland averaged a goal contribution every 66.2 minutes. An absolutely staggering return.

4. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – 83 games

Impressively, Kane has reached 100 goal contributions while playing in Germany even faster than Haaland did.

The England skipper won the Bundesliga Golden Boot at a canter during his debut season and he’s not slowed down this year.

He’s already scored 77 goals for the club and he’s not even finished his second season yet.

3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (PSG) – 82 games

The Swedish forward was a cut above the competition while playing in France, as it took him just 82 games to reach 100 goal contributions.

Capable of scoring all sorts of goals, his creative numbers aren’t to be sniffed at either. While playing for PSG, he averaged an impressive 1.2 goal contributions per game.

2. Luis Suarez (Barcelona) – 78 games

Upon signing for Barcelona, Suarez was serving a four-month ban from football after biting Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup.

He had to wait until the end of October 2014 to make his first professional appearance for the club, but boy did he hit the ground running after that.

In his second season, he beat the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the European Golden Shoe, as his scoring numbers went stratospheric in 2015-16.

Since the year 2000, only one player has managed to rack up 100 goals and assists in fewer games than it took Suarez at Barcelona.

1. Neymar (PSG) – 73 games

When fully fit, Neymar was an absolute demon during his first few years with PSG.

The Brazilian wriggled through Ligue 1 defences with ease and he racked up the goals and assists at a record pace in Paris.

Neymar’s time at PSG is perhaps reflected on quite harshly because of injuries and his lack of European silverware.

However, when it comes to goals and assists, no player has reached 100 goal contributions faster than Neymar did for PSG.

