The 5 players with more goals & assists than Lionel Messi since 2019

At the ripe old age of 37, Lionel Messi still ranks among the best players in the world as only five stars have produced more goals and assists than him since October 2019.

For the purposes of this article, we have not included the goal contributions that Messi has racked up while playing in MLS for Inter Miami. Instead, his goal contributions from Barcelona, PSG and Argentina have been tallied over the last five years.

In total, the Argentine magician has produced 218 goals and assists since October 2019. These are the only five players that have managed more than Messi in that timeframe.

5. Mohamed Salah – 241 G/A

There’s a valid argument to be made that Salah is the greatest right winger in Premier League history. He’s broken all sorts of records for Liverpool and is still going strong today, aged 32.

Under the management of Arne Slot, the Egyptian King has continued to produce the goods as he’s currently averaging a goal contribution every 74.3 minutes under the Dutch boss.

Given Salah is technically a winger, it’s impressive in itself that he’s been able to outperform the majority of centre-forwards over the last five years.

4. Erling Haaland – 259 G/A

If any player is going to match Messi’s scoring records in the years to come, Haaland seems to stand the best chance.

While his creative numbers aren’t as strong as the other players on this list, his scoring numbers continue to blow the majority of other players out of the water.

The 24-year-old has already bagged two hat-tricks this season and despite blanking in his last two league matches, he’s still averaging a Premier League goal every 63 minutes.

In total, he’s scored a whopping 219 goals over the last five years for club and country and he’s also provided 40 assists in that time too.

3. Harry Kane – 279 G/A

Since joining Bayern Munich, Kane has averaged a goal or assist every 64.5 minutes. With that sort of record, it’s no wonder that he makes the cut for this list.

While the 31-year-old didn’t have the best of tournaments at Euro 2024, he’s started the new campaign with a bang as he’s produced 14 goal contributions in his opening eight matches of the season.

Since October 2019, the former Tottenham forward has averaged 0.94 goal contributions per game and if anything, he seems to be getting more prolific with age.

2. Robert Lewandowski – 304 G/A

Lewandowski is arguably the most consistent striker of the 21st century. Aged 36, he’s still putting up ridiculous numbers for Barcelona today.

Over the last five years, no player has scored more goals than the Polish star who has scored a whopping 251 goals since October 2019. He’s also produced 53 assists in that timeframe too.

Unsurprisingly, no player has scored more La Liga goals than Lewandowski since he arrived in Spain back in 2022.

1. Kylian Mbappe – 327 G/A

Who else? Since October 2019, no one in Europe has produced more goals and assists than Mbappe who has a whopping 327 goal contributions to his name.

The Frenchman won six consecutive Ligue 1 Golden Boot awards before making the switch to Real Madrid and we wouldn’t be surprised if he ends this season with yet another top scorer award.

For club and country, the 25-year-old has been averaging 1.15 goal contributions per game over the last five years which is insane consistency.

He’s still yet to hit his top gear in a Real Madrid shirt, but seven goals in his first 11 matches certainly isn’t a record to be sniffed at.