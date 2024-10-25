Stars from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are among the players who have outscored Cristiano Ronaldo throughout 2024 so far.

The Portuguese superstar is ageing like a fine wine as he’s still putting up ridiculously good numbers in Saudi Arabia at the ripe old age of 39.

At club level, Ronaldo has scored 29 goals throughout 2024 so far which is a record that has only been bettered by eight players. Here are the eight players from across world football who have outscored CR7 at club level in 2024.

Note: when players are tied for goals scored, we have ordered them by their goals-per-minute ratio.

8. Javier Gayoso – 30 goals

The Philippine forward is by no means a household name, but he’s been scoring for fun while playing in Cambodia this year.

Amazingly, he’s been averaging a goal every 54 minutes during 2024 which is a better goals-per-minute ratio than anyone else on this list.

7. Kylian Mbappe – 31 goals

Now donning the number nine jersey at Real Madrid, Mbappe is looking to follow in the footsteps of Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Of the 31 goals he’s scored this year, eight of them have been for Real Madrid, while the other 23 strikes came during the final months of his time with PSG.

There’s a feeling from within the Madrid fanbase that Mbappe is yet to click into top gear in his new surroundings, but surely it’s only a matter of time before he does. His scoring numbers in the meantime have still been elite.

6. Robert Lewandowski – 32 goals

Like Ronaldo, Lewandowski still looks sharper than ever, even during the twilight years of his career.

Since being reunited with Hansi Flick at Barcelona, the Polish forward has been in unbelievably good form for the La Liga table toppers.

He’s currently six goals ahead in the race for the La Liga Golden Boot and has been averaging a goal every 99 minutes since January. That’s some going considering he turns 37 next year.

5. Erling Haaland – 32 goals

Boasting a slightly better goals-per-minute ratio than Lewandowski in 2024, Haaland just about earns himself a spot in the top five.

Whether he’s playing in the Premier League or Champions League, the Norwegian is inevitable. With the rate he’s been scoring at during 2024-25, we wouldn’t be surprised if he climbs a few places on this list before the year ends.

4. Harry Kane – 33 goals

Bayern Munich’s results under Vincent Kompany have been a bit of a mixed bag this season, but boy have they been scoring goals for fun.

For Kane in particular, he seems to be thriving under the Belgian boss. Of the 33 goals he’s scored this year, 14 of them have come under Kompany since the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

Amazingly, he’s already scored three hat-tricks this season too.

3. Martin Cauteruccio – 33 goals

Having turned 37 earlier this year, Cauteruccio is the oldest player on this list of players who have outscored Ronaldo in 2024.

The Uruguayan striker currently plays for Sporting Cristal in Peru and he’s found himself in the form of his life throughout 2024 so far.

2. Lei Wu – 35 goals

Of the players who have outscored Ronaldo in 2024, Lei Wu is the only player who has done so while playing in a fellow Asian league.

The former Espanyol forward returned to China in 2022 and he’s been banging in the goals on a regular basis for Shanghai Port since. As of writing, he’s averaged a goal every 73 minutes since the turn of the year.

1. Viktor Gyokeres – 38 goals

It’s no wonder the biggest clubs in Europe have been sniffing around the Swedish star, given he’s scored more goals at club level than anyone else throughout 2024 so far.

Sporting paid around £20million to prize him away from Coventry City last year and it’s fair to say that his market value has skyrocketed since that point.

Capable of scoring almost any type of goal, Gyokeres has firmly established himself as one of the deadliest forwards playing in Europe today.

Given the rate he’s been scoring at this season, clubs could be tempted to trigger his £83million release clause in January. Watch this space.