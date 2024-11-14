Former Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid stars are among the 10 players with the most goals and assists in Europe’s top five leagues in the 21st century.

As the threshold to make the top 10 starts at 322 goal contributions, a number of world-class stars have narrowly missed out on the list which illustrates how illustrious these players are.

We’ve taken a look at the stats and have found the 10 players with the most goal contributions in the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 in the 21st century.

10. Harry Kane – 322 G/A

Narrowly edging out the likes of Mohamed Salah, Wayne Rooney and Edinson Cavani, Kane earns a place in the top 10 with 322 goals and assists in Europe’s top five leagues.

Of his goal contributions so far, 260 of them came in the Premier League with the remaining 62 have come during his time in the Bundesliga.

While the 31-year-old is by no means a spring chicken, he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down soon as he’s already chipped in with 18 goals and assists in just 11 league matches this season.

9. Francesco Totti – 327 G/A

Given that Totti started his professional career in 1992, it’s mightily impressive that he manages to make the cut for this list.

The Roma legend played 459 league matches in the 21st century and produced 327 goal and assists during that time at a rate of 0.71 goal contributions per game.

8. Sergio Aguero – 336 G/A

Of Aguero’s 336 goal contributions, 68.8% of them came in the Premier League while the remaining 31.2% of goals and assists came in La Liga for Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

Aguero is the highest-scoring non-English player in Premier League history with 184 goals, although Salah is rapidly chasing down that record.

7. Luis Suarez – 356 G/A

At his peak, there weren’t many defenders who could handle Suarez. Capable of scoring almost any type of goal, the Uruguayan striker was unplayable during his stints in the Premier League and La Liga.

His most prolific season came during his second year at Barcelona where he produced 58 goals and assists in just 35 La Liga appearances.

Pretty much everything that he touched turned to goals that season as he averaged an insane record of 1.66 goals and assists per game throughout 2015-16.

6. Thomas Muller – 358 G/A

Having spent his entire career in Germany, all 358 of Muller’s goal contributions have been for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

While he’s no longer at the very peak of his powers in 2024, he still has a role to play within Vincent Kompany’s side. In 2024-25, he’s currently averaging a goal or assist every 172.5 minutes in the league.

5. Karim Benzema – 423 G/A

Benzema’s sheer consistency during his 14-year stint at Real Madrid doesn’t get spoken about enough. In La Liga, he had six seasons where he scored over 20 goals with his most prolific campaign coming in 2021-22.

The vast majority of Benzema’s goal contributions came during his time in Spain, although he also produced 66 goal contributions in 112 Ligue 1 appearances for Olympique Lyonnais in his early years.

4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 426 G/A

Ibrahimovic is the only player on this list to have played in four of Europe’s top five leagues.

He was prolific for pretty much every club he played for, although he probably spent his peak years with PSG where he scored 113 league goals in just 122 appearances.

Along with being one of the deadliest forwards of his generation, the Swedish international was also a brilliant creative outlet who regularly provided assists for his teammates.

3. Robert Lewandowski – 460 G/A

Still going strong at the ripe-old age of 36 today, Lewandowski still looks like he’s got a few more years left in the tank yet.

After demolishing all sorts of scoring records with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in Germany, he’s now closing in on 100 goals for Barcelona.

In the Bundesliga and La Liga, Lewandowski averages 0.99 goals per game which is an exemplary record.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – 646 G/A

Having won the Golden Boot in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, CR7 has conquered three of Europe’s top five leagues.

His most prolific spell came with Real Madrid where he scored a whopping 311 league goals in just 292 appearances for the club. He also provided 95 assists in that time and averaged 1.4 goal contributions per game during his time in La Liga.

Ronaldo’s numbers were also off the charts during his time at Manchester United and Juventus, although he has been pipped to the top spot of this list.

1. Lionel Messi – 743 G/A

Who else? Along with holding the record for the most goals of any player in Europe’s top five leagues with 496 (one more than Ronaldo), Messi also holds the record for the most assists with 247.

When totting up his goal contributions in the league for Barcelona and PSG, Messi managed to produce 743 goals and assists in just 578 matches.

He’s 97 goal contributions clear of Ronaldo in second place and we can’t see Messi’s tally being surpassed by anyone else in the near future.