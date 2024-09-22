The Premier League ‘big six’ head-to-head table of 2024-25 so far: Arsenal & Man City tied…

The games between the Premier League’s top sides often have a major bearing on who ends up winning the title, and who ends up qualifying for Europe. So who have done best out of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham in their direct head-to-head clashes in 2024-25 so far?

Arsenal actually boasted the best record in ‘big six’ clashes last season, despite squandering the title, having gone unbeaten in their Premier League bouts with title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, while also taking a healthy tally of points home from Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have once again shown their mettle by going away to Tottenham and grinding out a hard-fought 1-0 victory in the first North London Derby of the season before almost repeating the trick against Manchester City, leading 2-1 with 10 men until the dying seconds.

Manchester City have also taken four points from their two headline ‘big six’ outings so far this season, having kicked off 2024-25 with an impressively routine 2-0 away to Chelsea before the aforementioned 2-2 comeback draw against Arsenal.

Liverpool have only played against one of their fellow ‘big six’ sides so far under new boss Arne Slot, but he passed the test with flying colours by going to Old Trafford and masterminding an impressively comprehensive 3-0 victory over Manchester United.

That defeat to their local rivals is Manchester United’s only ‘big six’ test so far this season. It’s an area that the Red Devils were desperately lacking under Erik ten Hag last season, having registered the worst record in last season’s ‘big six’ min-table with just one with out of 10.

Chelsea and Tottenham have lost their only ‘big six’ matches of 2024-25 so far, having lost at home to Manchester City and Arsenal respectively.

Here’s how the mini-table breaks down in full. We’ve ranked them in order of points per game from the ‘big six’ outings so far, with goal difference used if they’re level. We’ll be keeping this one updated throughout the season so make sure you check back.

1. Liverpool

Played: 1

Won: 1

Drawn: 0

Lost: 0

Goals for: 3

Goals against: 0

Goal difference: +3

Points: 3

Points per game: 3.00

2. Manchester City

Played: 2

Won: 1

Drawn: 1

Lost: 0

Goals for: 4

Goals against: 2

Goal difference: +2

Points: 4

Points per game: 2.00

3. Arsenal

Played: 2

Won: 1

Drawn: 1

Lost: 0

Goals for: 3

Goals against: 2

Goal difference: +1

Points: 4

Points per game: 2.00

4. Tottenham

Played: 1

Won: 0

Drawn: 0

Lost: 1

Goals for: 0

Goals against: 1

Goal difference: -1

Points: 0

Points per game: 0.00

5. Chelsea

Played: 1

Won: 0

Drawn: 0

Lost: 1

Goals for: 0

Goals against: 2

Goal difference: -2

Points: 0

Points per game: 0.00

6. Manchester United

Played: 1

Won: 0

Drawn: 0

Lost: 1

Goals for: 0

Goals against: 3

Goal difference: -3

Points: 0

Points per game: 0.00