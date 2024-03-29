Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool have all kept up a relentless pace in the Premier League since the turn of the year, suggesting that the three-horse title race could go right down to the wire.

Big questions were asked of Mikel Arteta’s Gunners after their inauspicious end to 2023. After a creditable 1-1 draw away to Liverpool, they then lost back-to-back games to West Ham and Fulham, dealing a potentially fatal blow to their title hopes.

Arteta faced further misery with an FA Cup exit, having lost at home to Liverpool, in their first outing of 2024. But they’ve since bounced back emphatically, putting themselves right back in the title picture by thrashing Crystal Palace 5-0, beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 away and outplaying Liverpool in a 3-1 victory at the Emirates.

They’ve since extended their winning run to seven straight league wins, becoming the first side in Premier League history to win three successive away games by five more goals after putting six past West Ham, five past Burnley and six past Sheffield United.

Arsenal are the only side in England’s top four tiers to boast a 100% winning record in 2024, and it would be no exaggeration to say that this is one of the best runs of the club’s storied history – having scored 32 goals and conceded just three so far this calendar year.

Chasers Liverpool have kept up that relentless pace with Arsenal, though, keeping their place at the summit by winning seven of their nine league outings in 2024 so far – with the only exceptions being their matches against their title rivals, losing at the Emirates and drawing 1-1 at home to Manchester City

Reigning champions Man City have also won seven of nine since New Year’s Day, only dropping points in a 1-1 draws with Chelsea and Liverpool.

Elsewhere, it’s worth noting that Manchester United have turned around their form to a certain extent, but not quite enough to have gained much ground on Aston Villa, who still boast a healthy lead in the top four race.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have dropped off somewhat after their superb start under Ange Postecoglou, while Chelsea’s underwhelming campaign continues to stutter.

At the other end of the table, Everton are the only team in the top flight that are yet to win a league game in 2024. Only Sheffield United have a worse record than Sean Dyche’s men so far this calendar year, which suggests that the relegation battle could yet have some intrigue.

Here’s how the Premier League table of 2024 stacks up. Keep checking back as we’ll be keeping this one updated as the year goes on.

Note: The teams in bold are last season’s relegated three, while the teams in italics are this season’s promoted sides.