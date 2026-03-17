We’re still getting used to the new Champions League format after UEFA switched things up a couple of years back.

Last season was the first season in which five English clubs qualified for the Champions League via the league (plus Tottenham as the Europa League winners) and it looks like that’ll be the new normal for the foreseeable future.

Without going full Football Cliches on you, adapting to this new era has had some awkward minor side effects.

From which shade to colour fifth place in a league table graphic or whether to persevere with ‘top-four race’ in headlines until everything is confirmed via the coefficient rankings. Media-class navel-gazers that we are, we can’t help but find this stuff unsatisfying.

With UEFA rewarding the top two leagues in terms of their representatives’ results across the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, last season the Premier League knocked it out of the park.

Chelsea made short work of the Conference League, we had an all-English Europa League final and all four clubs made it to the Champions League knockout stages, three of them eliminated by the eventual winners and Arsenal making it as far as the semis.

England ended up with 29.464 coefficient points. Miles more than Spain in second, let alone Italy in third.

Newcastle United were the beneficiaries of the Premier League’s first fifth-place qualification spot, having just pipped Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest despite their defeat to Everton on the final day last season.

The 2025-26 coefficient table

In the first half of the season, England’s domination of Europe continued unabated.

Continental giants were struggling to deal with the financial muscle of the Premier League, with Arsenal beating Bayern, City and Liverpool beating Real Madrid, Chelsea beating Barcelona and Newcastle going toe-to-toe away to PSG in the Champions League league phase (talk about unsatisfying phraseology, there).

Even relegation-battlers Tottenham finished as high as fourth in the 36-team megatable.

Arsenal came top, and five of the six Premier League sides skipped the punishment round by finishing in the top eight.

Newcastle narrowly missed out, but breezed past Qarabag with a 9-3 aggregate victory in the play-offs.

In the second and third-tier competitions, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace all made it through to the knockouts with relatively minimal fuss.

So for months now, we’ve taken it as a given that the Premier League will once again be claiming five qualification spots. For good reason: in the 2025-26 coefficient table, England has a very comfortable lead:

COUNTRY COEFFICIENT

England 22.847 Spain 18.406 Germany 18.142 Italy 17.928 Portugal 17

Could England lose a fifth Champions League qualification spot?

What do those coefficient numbers actually mean? Is there any chance of English clubs Devon-Loching it from here?

Sound the alarm. There is a chance of England losing its fifth Champions League qualification spot.

And that chance is 0.01%, according to OPTA.

And that’s been calculated after only one of the nine Premier League clubs in Europe won the first of their two legs last week.

To put that in context, OPTA give Spurs a 0.07% chance of winning the Champions League. And according to the data giants, it’s about 200 times more likely that Bodo/Glimt get their hands on the trophy than England loses its fifth Champions League spot.

So while Chelsea, Liverpool and Aston Villa all suffer major wobbles in the race for Champions League qualification, their fans can breathe a small sigh of relief that there’s the safety cushion of another qualification spot.

Even if English football suffers an almighty humbling in the days ahead, as is eminently possible, it appears as though the work to seal a fifth spot is already complete.

If all nine Premier League clubs get eliminated from Europe this week, we’ll certainly be keeping a close eye on OPTA’s predictive algorithms to see whether that number jumps up a few percentage points.

It’s not completely unthinkable that we could see Spain top the coefficient charts come the end of the season if Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico qualify at English clubs’ expense and go deep in the Champions League, with Celta Vigo, Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano still in the other competitions.

But the chance of another country eclipsing England is all but impossible.

Atalanta were the only Serie A club to make it to the Champions League Round of 16, but they’re practically already out after losing 6-1 at home to Bayern. Roma and Bologna face one another in the Europa League, while Fiorentina are in the Conference League.

Bayern Munich are a serious force, but the Bundesliga would require miracles from Leverkusen and Mainz (Conference League) for Germany to overtake England in the standings.

We’ll talk about Portugal if Sporting can overturn a three-goal first-leg deficit against Bodo/Glimt.

We’ll see in the coming days whether the Premier League can really dominate Europe. But whatever happens, that fifth spot is already (practically) in the bag.

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