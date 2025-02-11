Arsenal, not 2023-24 champions Manchester City nor 2024-25 frontrunners Liverpool, topped the Premier League calendar year table of 2024. And Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are once again out in front in 2025 so far.

While reigning champions Man City have had their struggles this season and will almost certainly not be claiming a fifth successive Premier League title this year, they’re up in third since the start of January.

And there’s a familiar flavour to the whole top three with Arsenal and Liverpool first and second respectively – the two title-chasers the only sides yet to lose a league game in 2025.

Arne Slot’s league leaders have faltered on a couple of occasions since the turn of the year – with a draw at home to Manchester United and two more dropped points away to surprise package Nottingham Forest – but they haven’t allowed chasers Arsenal to make up any ground.

Arsenal have only taken three more points than Liverpool in 2025 so far, and that’s by virtue of an extra game played, having kicked off 2025 with a 3-1 victory away to Brentford on New Year’s Day. Liverpool can move top of the calendar year table if they beat Everton in the rescheduled Merseyside derby.

Below the top three is where things get interesting. You’ve got Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace up in 2025’s would-be European places – with the former two clubs sustaining their unlikely charges to qualify for the Champions League.

Everton went into the new year in a miserable mood, down near the relegation zone and desperately struggling for goals or points, but their fortunes have shifted since the returning David Moyes replaced Sean Dyche in the dugout.

Three successive victories under Moyes have seen Everton collect more points than likes of Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Tottenham in 2025 so far.

Manchester United, 13th, and Tottenham, 17th, have been particularly poor over the past six weeks. Spurs have endured an unmitigated injury crisis, but it’s no wonder that Ange Postecoglou is under pressure given four defeats from their last five in the Premier League alongside elimination from both domestic cups.

At the very foot of the table are newly-promoted Ipswich Town, who are increasingly reminiscent of Luton Town last year. They showed a lot of spirit in the first half of the season but that’s starting to ebb away as results decline. The Tractor Boys have taken just one point from 15 available in 2025 and are the only side yet to notch a Premier League win in 2025.

Here’s how the Premier League table stacks up since the turn of the year. All teams have played five matches unless otherwise specified.

1. Arsenal – 14pts, GD +8 (Played 6)

2. Liverpool – 11pts, GD +7

3. Man City – 10pts, GD +7

4. Bournemouth – 10pts, GD +7

5. Nottm Forest – 10pts, GD +6

6. Crystal Palace – 10pts, GD +5

7. Everton – 9pts, GD +4

8. Newcastle – 9pts, GD +2

9. Chelsea – 8pts, GD +1

10. Aston Villa – 8pts, GD 0

11. Fulham – 7pts, GD +1 (Played 6)

12. Brentford – 7pts, GD 0

13. Man Utd – 7pts, GD -1

14. Brighton – 7pts, GD -4

15. West Ham – 4pts, GD -5

16. Tottenham – 3pts, GD -2

17. Wolves – 3pts, GD -7

18. Leicester – 3pts, GD -8

19. Southampton – 3pts, GD -9

20. Ipswich – 1pts, GD -12