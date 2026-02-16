Danny Rohl has transformed Rangers after the wreckage of Russell Martin’s tenure, with no team in the Scottish Premiership winning more points since his appointment in October 2025.

Rohl left crisis-ridden Sheffield Wednesday over the summer and replaced Martin at Ibrox following the Englishman’s disasterous 17 game reign.

“It is a huge privilege at an incredible club, recognised around the world,” said the German.

“I know it has been a difficult start to the season, but there is still so much to play for.

“The expectations here are clear. The fans want to see results now – my mentality and experience is to think in exactly the same way.

“We have no time to waste. We start straight away. I respect that trust is earned and understand we have to give the supporters confidence in what we are doing by showing it on the pitch from the start.”

Rangers had just one win from eight Scottish Premiership games, but have lost just once in the league since Rohl’s arrival.

The German has helped reel in surprise leaders Hearts, beating them 4-2 in front of a raucous Ibrox on Valentine’s weekend.

Rohl backed under-fire Youssef Chermiti before Sunday’s match and was rewarded with a hat-trick.

“You give him belief and trust,” the German said.

“You can imagine for Youssef, it’s tough for him. Not about the reaction [from fans], it’s more about how he feels.

“He knows he wants to score. He wants a lot for the group. He comes in a good situation. I wish that the next time he takes an extra touch and then he looks for the corner, he makes it.

“But it will come, I totally believe, because I see a lot of things in him.”

Hearts are now just two points ahead of Rangers in the table, with Celtic not far behind either. It’s already been the most exciting Scottish title race in a generation.

We’ve crunched the numbers to see just how many points Rangers have collected under Rohl compared to the rest of the Scottish Premiership.

Noted: Every team has played 18 matches unless stated.

1. Rangers – 43 points

2. Motherwell – 39 points

3. Celtic – 37 points

4. Hearts – 35 points

5. Hibernian – 31 points (19 games played)

6. Falkirk – 30 points (19 games played)

7. Aberdeen – 21 points (17 games played)

8. Dundee United – 18 points (17 games played)

9. Dundee – 15 points (17 games played)

10. St Mirren – 14 points

11. Kilmarnock – 10 points (19 games played)

12. Livingston – 6 points

