6 insane records Cristiano Ronaldo has broken while playing for Al-Nassr

Since moving to Saudi Arabia in January 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo has broken countless records along the way and we’ve gathered six of the best ones.

Still going strong at 39 years old today, the Portuguese icon isn’t showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon in Saudi Arabia.

We’ve taken a closer look at his record at Al-Nassr and have found six insane records that he’s managed to break while playing in Asia.

The first player to score against 200 different opponents

Following his goal against Al Qadisiyah in November, Ronaldo became the first player in the history of football to score against 200 different opponents.

The 200 figure is made up of 152 clubs and 48 national sides. Of the 200 sides that CR7 has faced, he’s been the most prolific against Sevilla as he scored 27 goals in 18 games against them.

In terms of international football, Luxembourg are Ronaldo’s favourite opponent as he’s scored 11 goals in 11 games against the European minnows.

Most goals in a single Saudi Pro League season

Having bagged 35 league goals during 2023-24, Ronaldo broke the record for the most goals scored in a single Saudi Pro League campaign.

The record previously belonged to Abderrazak Hamdallah who scored 34 goals for Al-Nassr in the 2018-19 campaign.

Ronaldo managed to break that tally by one goal as he averaged a strike every 75.6 minutes in the league last season.

The first player to win the Golden Boot in four different top-flight leagues

After claiming the Golden Boot in 2023-24, Ronaldo also made history by becoming the first player to win the top scorer award in four different top-flight leagues.

During his illustrious career, Ronaldo won one Golden Boot in England, three in Spain, one in Italy and now one in Saudi Arabia.

We wouldn’t be surprised if he adds another to his collection this season either. As of writing, he only trails Aleksandar Mitrovic by two goals in the race for the Golden Boot.

Highest-scoring player of 2023 across world football

Across all competitions for club and county, Ronaldo scored an impressive 54 goals which was more than any other player in world football managed.

It’s the fourth time that Ronaldo has ended the calendar year as the top scorer, having also earned that accolade in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

As Al-Nassr have now played their final game of 2024, Ronaldo will end this calendar year with 43 goals which won’t be enough to earn him the top scorer prize.

Instead, it seems more than likely that Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres will end 2024 as the top scorer across world football as he’s bagged 50 goals this year.

Highest scoring European player in Al-Nassr history

While Ronaldo is still 179 goals shy of matching Majed Abdullah’s record of 259 goals for Al-Nassr, he is now the highest-scoring European player in the club’s history.

As of writing, CR7 is the club’s fifth-highest-ever goalscorer with Hamdallah being the only non-Saudi player to have scored more goals for the club.

Since 2000, Bafetimbi Gomis is the only European player who has scored more Saudi Pro League goals (81) than Ronaldo has managed (59).

Most hat-tricks scored by an active player

Since joining Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has scored six hat-tricks, taking his overall career tally to 66.

With his tally of 66, it also means that CR7 has scored more hat-tricks than any other active player right now. For context, Lionel Messi has 59 career hat-tricks.