10 unbelievable records Cristiano Ronaldo could break at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo can break all sorts of records at the Euros in Germany this summer.

There can be little doubt that Ronaldo ranks among the greatest players of all time and few footballers can hold a candle to his longevity in the game.

Still going strong at 39, Ronaldo will be looking to win his second European Championship this summer, having previously won the tournament in 2016.

He’s in great form too, having scored 48 goals in 49 appearances for Al-Nassr across all competitions this season. While the Saudi Pro League is by no means the highest of standards, Ronaldo’s numbers are still hugely impressive.

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez certainly still thinks that Ronaldo is capable of delivering the goods the highest level.

“As for Cristiano Ronaldo, I think it’s better to talk about statistics,” Martinez said. “A player who scores 42 goals in 41 games for his club shows continuity, a physical ability to always be fit and quality in front of goal that we really like and need.

“We don’t make choices based on where the players play. We want to create the best team and call the 26 players who make up the best team.

“We monitor the players’ individual performance and role that they have in the locker room. There are players who have secondary roles in important locker rooms and others who have important roles in less strong locker rooms. Since March 2023 until now, we have a lot of information.”

We’ve taken a closer look at Ronaldo and have found 10 unbelievable records that the Portuguese star could break this summer.

– Proving that he makes at least one appearance, Ronaldo will become the first player in the history of the competition to feature in six separate European Championships. Talk about longevity.

– Subsequently, if he manages to find the back of the net, he’ll become the first player in Euros history to score in six separate tournaments.

– He will also become the oldest outfield player to feature at the tournament, with that accolade currently belonging to Lothar Matthaus, who was 39 in Euro 2000. However, Pepe has the chance to snatch that record away from Ronaldo if he features.

– Ronaldo could become the first player in history to make it into four separate Euro Team of the Tournaments. Currently, there’s Ronaldo, Pepe, Paolo Maldini and Laurent Blanc who have featured in three Team of the Tournaments.

– Ivica Vastic currently holds the record for being the oldest goalscorer at Euros, having scored when he was 38 years, 257 days old. If Ronaldo scores, he’ll claim that accolade.

– If CR7 scores in a penalty shootout, he’ll become the first player in Euros history to score in three separate penalty shootouts.

– Ronaldo is just two assists away from becoming the outright top assister in the history of the competition. Former Czech Republic winger Karel Poborsky currently holds the record with eight assists.

– If he manages to score more than four goals, Ronaldo will have scored more than double the amount of any other player in the history of the competition. As things stand, Ronaldo has scored 14 goals, with the second-top scorer being Michel Platini who has nine goals.

– Having already won one European Championship Golden Boot, Ronaldo could become the first player in history to win two of them, if he wins the Golden Boot this year.

– Ronaldo is currently tied with Andres Iniesta with the most Man of the Match awards in Euro history with six. He’ll become the outright number one in this category if he wins just one Man of the Match award in Germany.