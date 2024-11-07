Can Robert Lewandowski break Messi & Ronaldo’s Champions League goalscoring records?

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is on the cusp of becoming only the third player in history, after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, to reach 100 Champions League goals. But could he one day eclipse the era-defining duo?

The 36-year-old currently looks as dangerous as he ever has. He’s joint-top of this season’s Champions League scoring charts alongside his Barcelona team-mate Raphinha, Sporting sensation Viktor Gyokeres and his replacement at Bayern Munich, Harry Kane.

Lewandowski’s brace in Barca’s 5-2 thrashing of Crvena Zvezda takes his tally to five Champions League goals in 2024-25 so far and 99 for his entire career. Only Messi and Ronaldo, in the entire history of the European Cup, have scored more.

“My age doesn’t matter,” Lewandowski said upon joining Barcelona back in 2022.

“My body doesn’t feel that I am 33 and almost 34 years because I know that I can still play a few years at the top level. I feel better even than when I was 29 years old.”

He’s certainly proven that by rolling back the years since he moved to the Catalan club.

We’ve delved into the numbers to see whether he could break Messi and Ronaldo’s legendary Champions League goalscoring records by the time he hangs up his boots.

Can Lewandowski eclipse Messi and Ronaldo in the Champions League?

– It’s possible, but unlikely. The main question is one of longevity – Lewandowski is 36 and does not have time on his side if he’s to make up the 30 goals on Messi and 41 goals on Ronaldo.

– Lewandowski has scored 99 Champions League goals in just 124 career appearances. That 0.8 goals per game ratio is actually superior to both Messi (0.79) and Ronaldo (0.77) – assuming he maintains that for the remainder of his career, he’d need to make at least another 40 appearances in the competition to eclipse Messi and another 52 to eclipse Ronaldo.

– It depends on how deep he’d go into the latter knockout stages, but if you translate those games into seasons you’d imagine that Lewandowski would need to keep playing for at least another three or four full campaigns in the Champions League, after this one, if he’s to close that gap.

– But he could close the gap in fewer seasons if he can maintain his current late-career hot streak. He’s scored five in four Champions League outings and 19 in 16 in all competitions so far this season. Lewandowski also averages 1.17 goals per game under current boss Hansi Flick, who has a proven track record of getting the best out of the striker.

– The new, extended, Champions League format potentially gives Lewandowski more opportunities to fill his boots. There are still four league phase games to go and potentially a two-legged play-off round before we even get to the Round of 16 this season.

– Factor the extra games in and it’s not completely inconceivable that Lewandowski scores another 30 goals to beat Messi by the end of the 2026-27 season, or 41 by the end of the 2027-28 season to beat Ronaldo. A big, big ask though.

– The veteran striker’s contract at Barcelona is due to expire in 2026, with an extension clause for next season almost certain to come into play (he reportedly needs to play in 50% of matches in 2024-15, which he definitely will saving for a season-ending injury).

– That would mean that Lewandowski would either need to extend at Barcelona for another few seasons, taking him up to his forties, or find another big European club that gives him a platform to continue scoring Champions League goals at a prolific rate.

– It’s not totally out of the question that Lewandowski does that, with clubs in Turkey and Italy in particular known to employ experienced goalscorers well into their late thirties.

– But you’d imagine it’d be more likely that he follows the other names at the top of this list and takes a lucrative payday away from Europe. Messi signed for Inter Miami at the age of 36, Ronaldo joined Al Nassr at 37, and Karim Benzema joined Al-Ittihad at 35.

– Lewandowski is on the record as saying that he “doesn’t even think about” life after Barcelona, though; “Before the coronavirus pandemic, the idea of MLS was firmly in my head, but somehow I changed my mind afterward. After the Barcelona chapter, it’s hard to imagine going there.” – via AS.