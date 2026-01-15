Sadio Mane booked Senegal’s place in the 2025 AFCON final after scoring the winning goal against Mohamed Salah‘s Egypt.

The 33-year-old may no longer be at the very peak of his powers, but he still knows how to make the difference, particularly on the international stage.

After scoring the winning goal, Mane made history by becoming the first player since AFCON OPTA records began (in 2010) to reach 20 goal contributions in the tournament.

Since making his AFCON debut in 2015, he’s been involved in more goals than any other player and has the chance to add to his tally in the final against Morocco.

“I pay tribute to Egypt of course and as I always said, Egypt is for me the best ever team in Africa,” Mane said after the game.

“Today they showed it again. Wow. What a team. It was not easy for us and we expect that because it’s Africa Cup and we’re travelling but we keep patient … facing these great players, especially Mo Salah, one of the best players in the world.

“Of course he always gives his best for the team, unfortunate for him today as well. I just want to say this is part of football.”

Since 2010, here are the five players with the most goal contributions at AFCON.

1. Sadio Mane – 20 (11 goals + 9 assists)

Since making his AFCON debut, Mane has averaged a goal or assist every 129.1 minutes.

His tally of 11 goals places him joint-fifth on the all time scorers chart, only behind Hassan El-Shazly, Rashidi Yekini, Laurent Pokou and Samuel Eto’o.

He’s now made it to his third final and will be hoping to win the tournament for a second time against Morocco on Sunday.

2. Mo Salah – 16 (11 goals + 5 assists)

Despite never getting his hands on the trophy, Salah has still been one of the most prolific players in the competition’s history.

He’s scored the exact same number of goals as Mane in fewer appearances, but has provided four fewer assists.

With the next tournament not until 2027, it remains to be seen whether or not Salah has played his last game at the tournament.

3. Asamoah Gyan – 13 (7 goals + 6 assists)

Not including the goal that Gyan scored at AFCON 2008, he comes third on this list with 13 goal contributions since 2010.

Despite his prolific record, Gyan never managed to get his hands on the trophy, as he lost two finals in 2010 and 2015.

4. Andre Ayew – 12 (10 goals + 2 assists)

Like Gyan, Ayew also finished as a runner-up with Ghana in 2010 and 2015.

Given that Ghana failed to qualify for the latest tournament, Ayew didn’t get the chance to add to his tally this year.

5. Riyad Mahrez – 11 (9 goals + 2 assists)

Mahrez scored three goals at this year’s tournament, taking his overall goal contribution tally to 11.

After being knocked out by Nigeria, the 34-year-old confirmed that this was his last AFCON tournament.

“I confirm, this was my last competition, it’s over,” Mahrez said.

“It’s sad that it stops at the quarterfinal, as I would have liked to have gone further to try to win a second one.

“Our generation has already won one AFCON and it was incredible, but now we have to shake hands and move on.

“The new generation still has time, still has time [to win] the AFCON, and to try to bring home another star to our country. That’s what they need to do.”

5. Ademola Lookman – 11 (6 goals + 5 assists)

Considering that Lookman has only featured in two tournaments, it’s impressive that he’s already racked up double figures in terms of goal contributions.

He’s been particularly prolific during the 2025 tournament, producing

5. Vincent Aboubakar – 11 (9 goals + 2 assists)

Aboubakar didn’t make the cut for Cameroon’s squad this year, but his record still stacks up against some of the best African players in recent history.

He was particularly prolific during the 2022 tournament, when he scored eight goals.

5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 11 (7 goals + 4 assists)

Gabon had a tournament to forget this year as they lost all three of their group stage matches.

Aubameyang managed to score one goal, taking his overall AFCON G/A tally to 11.

READ NEXT: The 7 highest-paid players at AFCON 2025: Salah behind Mane & Mahrez…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every country to play in an AFCON final since 2000?