The crazy Saudi Pro League top scorers chart of 2024-25: Ronaldo, Benzema…

Former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Celtic stars are among the Saudi Pro League top scorers of the 2024-25 season so far.

Following a few years of heavy investment, the Saudi Pro League is now packed with superstars and several of them manage to make their way onto this list.

We’ve taken a closer look at the top scores so far and have compiled them all into this top 10 list.

Note: when players are tied on the number of goals scored we have ranked them by their goal per 90 ratio.

10. Alex Collado – 3 goals

Boasting a slightly better goal-per-90 ratio than the likes of Georges-Kevin N’Koudou and Fashion Sakala, Collado just about earns the 10th spot on this list.

The former Barcelona youth prospect is still on the books with Real Betis in Spain, but he’s been on loan with Saudi side Al-Okhdood since last summer.

Impressively, he’s now only one goal away from matching his entire tally from last season.

9. Moussa Dembele – 3 goals

Currently playing for Al-Ettifaq under Steven Gerrard, Dembele has started the 2024-25 campaign well with three goals in his opening six matches.

During his debut season in Saudi Arabia, the Frenchman scored 12 league goals – a tally that he’s currently projected to surpass if he keeps up his current pace.

8. Djaniny – 3 goals

Whether he’s playing in Mexico, Turkey or Saudi Arabia, Djaniny tends to score goals wherever he goes.

That’s certainly been the case with Al-Fateh this season as the 33-year-old has bagged three goals and is averaging 0.53 strikes per 90.

7. Ibrahim Bayesh – 3 goals

Al-Riyadh picked up the Iraqi midfielder this summer and he’s made quite an impact in his first few months with the club.

With three goals in six matches from midfield, Bayesh has looked like a tidy signing so far.

6. Musa Barrow – 3 goals

Following a few eye-catching years with Bologna, Al-Taawoun swooped in for Barrow last summer. The forward only scored six goals during his debut season but he’ll surely manage to surpass that tally this time around.

Currently averaging 0.57 goals per 90, he’s on track to have the most prolific season of his entire career to date.

5. Talisca – 3 goals

Widely recognised for his playmaking abilities, Talisca regularly comes up with the goods for Al-Nassr. Since arriving in Saudi Arabia back in 2021, the Brazilian has scored a whopping 72 goals in 101 appearances.

He’s scored over 15 league goals in all three of his full seasons with Al-Nassr and we wouldn’t be surprised if he’s able to do the same this time around.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo – 5 goals

With 35 league goals to his name last season, Ronaldo won the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot at a canter. However, it looks like he’s got his work cut out this season.

While the 39-year-old has started the new season well with five goals in six matches, he’s already five goals behind in the race for this year’s Golden Boot.

Since joining Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has averaged a goal every 96.8 minutes and he’ll no doubt be among the league’s top scorers come the end of the season.

3. Houssem Aouar – 5 goals

Impressively, Aouar is currently scoring at a greater rate than Ronaldo. While it seems unlikely that he’ll keep up this sort of pace, it’s still impressive nonetheless.

Currently averaging 0.86 goals per game, the former Lyon star is off to a flying start with Al-Ittihad.

2. Karim Benzema – 7 goals

It’s been well-documented that Benzema didn’t have the easiest of debut seasons in Saudi Arabia, but he now seems to be finding his stride in his second season.

Despite being one of the highest-paid players in the league last year, the 36-year-old only managed to score nine league goals.

Having already scored seven goals during this season alone, he’ll surpass his tally from last season in no time.

1. Aleksandar Mitrovic – 10 goals

The former Fulham star is currently averaging 1.67 goals per 90. If he manages to maintain that pace between now and the end of the season, he’ll finish the campaign with 56 goals which would obliterate the Saudi league record.

He managed to score 28 league goals last season to help Al-Hilal win the title and he looks even more prolific this time around.