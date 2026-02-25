Since Tonda Eckert took charge at Southampton in November, the club have accumulated more points than any other side in the Championship.

Their latest 5-0 hammering of QPR served as a reminder of just how clinical they can be when fully on it.

The result leaves Southampton seventh in the Championship, just four points adrift of Wrexham who currently occupy the last play-off spot.

Under Eckert, the Saints are now unbeaten in their last seven league matches, which is the second-longest unbeaten run in the Championship right now, only behind Birmingham.

Prior to the season starting, Southampton were being tipped as one of the favourites for promotion, along with Ipswich Town.

Will Still was the man initially tasked with getting the Saints back to the Premier League, but he never managed to get things going at St Mary’s.

Despite the underlying numbers suggesting that Southampton had been unlucky in the majority of matches under Still, he only won two of his 13 league matches.

The 33-year-old was then dismissed in November, with the club sitting 21st in the league and just three points above the relegation zone.

Under Still, Southampton had only averaged 0.92 points per game, which is the equivalent of just 42 points over a full campaign.

Since Eckert has taken charge, the club have averaged 1.81 points per game, which is the equivalent of 83 points across a full season.

Their latest triumph against QPR felt like a statement victory, particularly with winnable games against Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom up next.

“I think if you win 5-0 there are some moments to enjoy,” Eckert said after the game.

“Towards the end, it was just important for me that we managed to keep a clean sheet, because for us it is also a step to grow, but I think it was a big night for us.

“I think generally we didn’t give too much away, we defended well on the set-pieces, which for us is a big thing, and I think we’ve made some good progress there over the last weeks, so overall I’m very happy with how the game has gone.

To illustrate just how good Southampton have been of late, here’s the form table since Eckert took charge.

(Note: all teams have played 21 games unless otherwise stated.)

1. Southampton – 38 points, +15GD

2. Ipswich – 38 points, +15GD (played 20)

3. Middlesbrough – 38 points, +12GD

4. Wrexham – 37 points, +8DG

5. Coventry – 37 points, +8GD (played 20)

6. Sheffield United – 36 points, +14GD (played 20)

7. Hull City – 35 points, +5GD (played 20)

8. Millwall – 32 points, +1GD (played 20)

9. Norwich – 31 points, +7GD (played 20)

10. Derby – 31 points, +5GD

11. Birmingham – 31 points, +5GD (played 20)

12. Watford – 30 points, +2GD

13. Swansea – 29 points, 0GD

14. QPR – 29 points, -1GD

15. Bristol City – 28 points, 0GD

16. Preston – 27 points, -2GD

17. Portsmouth – 26 points, -2GD (played 20)

18. Blackburn – 25 points, -6GD (played 22)

19. Leicester – 23 points, -8GD

20. Charlton – 21 points, -14GD

21. Stoke – 20 points, -4GD (played 20)

22. West Brom – 17 points, -14GD

23. Oxford – 16 points, -14GD (played 20)

24. Sheffield Wednesday – 4 points, -31GD (played 20)

