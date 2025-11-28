Youngsters playing in Spain, Brazil and Ireland are among the teenagers from across the world of football with the most goals in 2025.

Scoring goals is the aim of the game and it’s especially impressive when teenagers are capable of racking up double figures.

Throughout the calendar year of 2025, here are the six teenagers with the most goals from across world football.

1. Peeter Phanthavong – 30 goals

Leading the way for teenage goalscorers in 2025 is 19-year-old Phanthavong, currently playing for Ezra in Laos.

Amazingly, he’s been averaging a goal every 66 minutes at club level throughout the year, which is a better record than anyone else on this list.

If he manages to keep producing those numbers, he’ll be snapped up by a bigger club in no time.

2. Dastan Satpaev – 19 goals

Currently playing for Kairat Almaty in the Kazakhstan top flight, it’s been some year for Satpaev, who’s set to join Chelsea next summer.

The 17-year-old has scored 19 goals in 41 appearances throughout the year and is one of the top prospects in the world right now.

He made history earlier this year by becoming Kazakhstan’s youngest-ever scorer and he recently scored his first-ever Champions League goal against FC Copenhagen.

We can’t wait to see him at Chelsea next year.

=3. Lamine Yamal – 18 goals

Any list involving teenagers usually has Yamal somewhere near the top.

At club level, the Barcelona star has scored 18 goals throughout 2025, with six of those goals having been scored this season.

Along with his impressive goal output, Yamal has also been the most creative teenager on the planet with 22 assists throughout 2025.

=3. Marten-Chris Paalberg – 18 goals

The Estonian teenager has been averaging a goal every 113 minutes throughout 2025, which is quite the record.

Currently playing for Vaprus in his native country, Paalberg looks like he has a bright future in the game.

The 17-year-old striker stands at 6’2 and is capable of scoring all sorts of goals.

5. Rayan – 17 goals

The Brazilian forward has been making headlines this year and is currently bang in form for Vasco da Gama.

Despite the big names like Philippe Coutinho and Thiago Mendes who play for them, it’s Rayan who’s been their star player in 2025.

According to ESPN Brazil, the youngster has attracted interest from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, with clubs from Europe also interested in the teenager.

6. Owen Elding – 16 goals

Juventus and SK Sturm Graz have both been linked with Elding over the past few months, who’s been smashing it for Sligo Rovers in Ireland.

The 19-year-old forward has scored 16 goals throughout the calendar year, averaging a strike every 211 minutes.

“There is huge interest in him from all over the world,” Sligo Rovers manager John Russell told reporters over the summer.

“That is no surprise given the talent he is and the numbers and stats he’s produced. We’ll enjoy him while he is here.”

