Stars from Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester United are among the 10 teenagers with the most goals and assists in Europe in 2024 so far.

Europe is home to some of the top teenage prospects in world football and plenty of them have been in prolific form of late for their club.

We’ve stacked the best ones up against each other and have found the 10 teenagers with the most goals and assists in 2024 across all competitions.

Note: International goals or assists have not been included.

10. Eliesse Ben Seghir – 4 (2 goals + 2 assists)

The likes of Kenan Yildiz and Valentin Carboni also have four goal contributions in 2024, but we’ve given Ben Seghir the nod ahead of them due to his superior goal contribution per 90 ratio.

At the tender age of 19, he’s now racked up 37 first team appearances for Monaco since making his debut in 2022 and looks like a bright prospect for the future.

9. Youssoufa Moukoko – 4 (4 goals + 0 assists)

The German forward didn’t get the chance to make an impact in the Champions League final as he watched all the action unfold from the bench.

That’s usually been his role this season as the vast majority of his minutes have come from the bench. In 2024, he’s managed to bag four goals in 14 appearances which isn’t too shabby for the 19-year-old.

8. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens – 5 (0 goals + 5 assists)

A fellow Borussia Dortmund teenager who has a bright future ahead of him. Unlike Moukoko, Bynoe-Gittens did feature in the Champions League final, coming on as a late substitute for Jadon Sancho.

Funnily enough, he’s the only player on this entire list who hasn’t scored a goal in 2024, but he still makes the cut thanks to his impressive assists tally.

7. Malick Fofana – 5 (4 goals + 1 assist)

Lyon picked up the 19-year-old in January and he ended the 2023-24 campaign in fine form. A skilful left winger with a deadly drop of the shoulder, Fofana has the potential to go to the very top.

6. Kobbie Mainoo – 6 (5 goals + 1 assist)

In an otherwise miserable year for United, Mainoo has been one of the highlights of the campaign. There aren’t many 19-year-olds who can cope with the weight of the United badge but Mainoo seems to thrive off it.

His best moment in a United shirt came at Wembley as he ended up scoring the decisive goal against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

We can’t wait to see him at the Euros with England this summer.

5. Arda Guler – 6 (6 goals + 0 assists)

Having scored six goals in his final seven games of the season, Guler ended the 2023-24 campaign in fine form. It took the Turkish star a few months to settle in at Real Madrid, but he now seems to have his feet under the table.

“He’s going to be very important in the future and there’s no doubt that he’ll stay here next year,” Carlo Ancelotti told reporters.

“We’re talking about a guy who has more goals than minutes played and that can only be a gift.”

4. Desire Doue – 7 (2 goals + 5 assists)

The Rennes teenager is one of the most exciting players to watch in Europe right now. Along with passing the eye test, Doue also has the stats to back up his impressive performances.

He’s been a great creative asset for the French club and also has an eye for goal too. Still just 19 years old, this is just the start for Doue in what could be a very successful career.

3. Mathys Tel – 7 (4 goals + 3 assists)

Playing second fiddle to Harry Kane can’t be easy, but Tel is always ready to make an impact from the bench when required.

“I’m somewhere between a number nine and a left winger,” Tel told the official Bundesliga website. “I can also play on the right, but I’m more comfortable as a striker and on the left.

“My plan is to keep going in the same way. I need to continue helping my team in every way I can. When the starting XI get tired, it’s my job to enter the pitch and bring new energy.”

2. Alejandro Garnacho – 8 (5 goals + 3 assists)

The Argentine winger is set to turn 20 next month, but as of writing is still eligible for this list. While the majority of United’s forwards have struggled for consistency this year, Garnacho has been at the top of his game.

He gave United the lead in the FA Cup final and produced plenty of memorable moments throughout the Premier League campaign too.

Right now, nothing is stopping him from reaching the very top.

1. Lamine Yamal – 12 (6 goals + 6 assists)

Despite being the youngest player on this entire list, Yamal still comes out on top. It’s been a topsy-turvy season for Barcelona, but the 16-year-old does inspire hope for the future.

He’s been a mainstay in the Barcelona XI this season and is only going to get better from this point onwards. We sure can’t wait to see him in action for Spain this summer.