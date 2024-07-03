The 10 teenagers with the most assists in Europe in 2024: Yamal leads the way…

Youngsters from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are among the top teenagers with the most assists in 2024 so far.

The ability to create chances is arguably just as important as the skill to put them away and Europe is home to some of the best upcoming playmakers in world football right now.

We’ve taken a closer look at the stats and have found the 10 teenagers from across Europe with the most assists in 2024 so far.

Note: international assists have not been included and when players are tied on assists they have been ordered by their assist per 90 ratio.

10. Valentin Carboni – 3 assists

The Inter Milan playmaker spent last season on loan with Monza where he impressed. Carboni was given plenty of opportunities in Raffaele Palladino’s side and produced three assists in the second half of the season.

Lionel Scaloni handed the 19-year-old attacking midfielder his international debut earlier this year and after making a positive impact, he made the cut for Argentina’s Copa America squad.

“He [Carboni] has a great future, present and future, we must take advantage of it as well as many boys who come with great strength,” Lionel Messi told TyC Sports.

“Since we arrived in the United States that he has been training with us, we had seen him in the Under-20s but he grew a lot – he is a different player, much more trained and with barbaric quality.”

9. Mathys Tel – 3 assists

Predominately known for his sharp shooting, Tel has also become a useful creative asset for Bayern Munich. The 19-year-old is firmly behind Harry Kane in the pecking order but is always ready to make an impact from the bench.

Along with scoring four goals since the turn of the year, he’s also produced an impressive three assists for his teammates.

8. Gustavo Sa – 3 assists

The Portuguese playmaker has been attracting Premier League interest, with the likes of Brentford and Brighton reportedly interested.

Sa currently plays in his native country for Famalicao and is generating plenty of hype right now. If the 19-year-old continues to develop at his current rate, Portugal could have a star in the making.

7. Hector Fort – 3 assists

Barcelona recently tied Fort down to a fresh contract which is valid until 2026. The youngster broke into the senior team last season and has racked up 10 appearances so far.

Capable of playing at left or right back, Fort is one of Barcelona’s top prospects. Since January, the 17-year-old has produced three assists and looks like a star in the making.

6. Semih Kilicsoy – 3 assists

After enjoying a breakthrough campaign at Besiktas, Kilicsoy managed to make the cut in Turkey’s Euro 2024 squad.

According to Kilicsoy’s agent, a number of top clubs from around Europe are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old forward.

“I know that clubs such as Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart are watching Semih,” Murat Teber claimed.

“We received information about this. But it has not reached the offer stage. At least, there is no offer that has reached us.”

5. Yankuba Minteh – 4 assists

There’s a reason Brighton have just signed him for £30million. After impressing while on loan at Feyenoord, Brighton promptly swooped in for the Newcastle winger.

Last season he produced 17 goal contributions across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists. Four of those assists have come since January and Brighton fans will no doubt be excited to see him in action.

4. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens – 5 assists

When it comes to developing youngsters, no one does it better than Borussia Dortmund.

Bynoe-Gittens has been on their books since 2020 and has been steadily improving year after year. The 19-year-old has five assists to his name during the calendar year so far and looks like a star in the making.

3. Roger Fernandes – 5 assists

Fernandes made his professional debut for Braga back in 2021 when he was just 15 years old. He’s continued to hone his craft since that point and now aged 18, he’s taken on more responsibility.

Since the turn of the year, he’s produced five assists in 17 matches and has already started to attract interest from elsewhere. Watch this space.

2. Desire Doue – 5 assists

Doue is definitely someone that you need to keep an eye on over these next few years. The Rennes winger is considered as one of the top prospects in Ligue 1 and for good reason.

A technical dribbler with a creative spark and eye for goal? He’s got all the tools to take him to the very top.

1. Lamine Yamal – 6 assists

Who else? Yamal has taken the world by storm this year and still just 16 years old, he’s only just getting started.

Along with providing six assists at club level since January, he’s also made quite the impression on the international stage. He’s been a real bright spark for Spain at Euro 2024 and looks like a generational player in the making.