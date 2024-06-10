Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players to have ever taken part in Copa America, but where does the Argentine playmaker rank among the top assisters in the competition’s history?

The Inter Miami star will be hoping to add to his tally this summer as Argentina attempt to retain their crown as the champions of South America.

We’ve taken a closer look at the history of the competition and have found the 10 players with the most assists to see where Messi currently ranks.

=9. Roberto Carlos – 3 assists

Considered by many as the greatest left-back of all time, it’s no surprise that Carlos manages to make the cut. A two-time winner of Copa America with Brazil, he often delivered the goods in tournament football.

=9. Arturo Vidal – 3 assists

The fact that Chile have won two of the last four Copa America tournaments doesn’t get spoken about enough. Vidal played a key role in each of those triumphs and is still going strong today.

Now aged 37 and playing for Colo-Colo in his native country, he’s made the cut for their 2024 squad.

=8. Dani Alves – 4 assists

During his club career, Alves provided a whopping 178 assists and he was just as creative on the international stage too.

He managed to win Copa America on two separate occasions in 2007 and 2019, providing a total of four assists along the way.

=8. Neymar – 4 assists

It’s a real shame that Neymar won’t be taking part in the competition this year due to injury. Funnily enough, the last time he missed Copa America because of an injury, Brazil ended up winning the tournament in 2019.

He played a key role in Brazil reaching the final in 2021 by providing three assists along the way, but his side just fell short to Argentina at the final hurdle.

=6. Paolo Guerrero – 5 assists

Still playing today aged 40, Guerrero will be one of the oldest players that feature at Copa America this year.

The Peruvian striker has an incredibly impressive record when it comes to this competition. Along with providing five assists, he’s also won three separate Golden Boot awards from the 2011, 2015, and 2019 tournaments.

=6. Charles Aranguiz – 5 assists

The Chilian midfielder has played at four separate Copa America tournaments and has provided five assists during that time.

Despite still playing football in Brazil today, he’s not made the cut for Chile’s squad this year so won’t get the chance to add to his tally.

=2. Alexis Sanchez – 6 assists

The Inter Milan forward has won some of the biggest trophies on offer at club level, but winning back-to-back Copa America finals still ranks as his greatest achievement to this day.

“I am very emotional, even though I don’t fully understand what is happening, that we are champions, against an Argentinean team that are among the best in the world,” he said after winning his conservative Copa America in 2016.

“We are in Chilean football history. This is the best thing to happen to me in my life. You don’t win two finals every day.”

=2. Juan Arango – 6 assists

Arango is the only Venezuelan to make this list and that’s something to be proud of. He represented his country at six separate tournaments and came closest to winning it in 2011 when Venezuela made it to the semi-final.

=2. Angel di Maria – 6 assists

When it comes to international football, Di Maria has to be one of the most clutch players of all time. Having scored in the Copa America and World Cup finals, he’s often the man for the big occasions.

Along with scoring some big goals for Argentina, he’s also always on hand to set up his teammates. He’s set to retire from international duty after the tournament this summer which could be his final hurrah.

=2. Carlos Tevez – 6 assists

Despite making the final on three separate occasions with Argentina, Tevez never actually won Copa America, despite producing some memorable moments along the way.

He’s not the only big name that’s failed to win it either.

1. Lionel Messi – 17 assists

Who else? Not only is Messi the top assister in Copa America history, but he completely blows the rest of the competition out of the water.

As of writing, Messi averages an assist every 171 minutes at Copa America and he’ll do doubt add to his tally this summer too. Sometimes you just need to applaud greatness.