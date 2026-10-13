Stars from Roma, Barcelona and Real Madrid feature prominently among Europe’s leading chance creators so far in the 2026-27 season, alongside some surprise names from across the continent.

We’ve taken a look at the 10 players who have registered the most key passes (the final pass before a team-mate shoots at goal) across Europe’s top five leagues this season.

Note: If two players are tied on the number of key passes, we’ve listed them in order of superior key passes per minute ratio.

10. Alberto Moleiro – 18

The 23-year-old Villarreal winger is one to watch, having made a promising start to his second season at the club following his move from Las Palmas last summer.

Moleiro enjoyed a decent debut campaign, but the early signs suggest he’s ready to kick on to another level in 2026-27.

He’s already registered two goals and three assists in eight La Liga appearances, alongside 18 key passes. A very encouraging start.

9. Florian Thauvin – 19

The former Newcastle United winger continues to thrive at Lens, showing no signs of slowing down after playing a starring role in their surprise title challenge last season.

Thauvin’s forgettable stint at St James’ Park feels like a lifetime ago. He’s gone on to forge a fine career for himself, and at 33 he’s still delivering the goods.

Three goals and four assists in six Ligue 1 appearances puts him among Europe’s leading players for direct goal contributions, while he’s also registered 19 key passes.

8. David Raum – 19

One of the more imposing, frankly terrifying-looking players in the Bundesliga, Germany international Raum has been a consistently reliable performer for RB Leipzig in recent years.

The left-back is particularly dangerous going forward, and his 19 key passes in just five appearances puts him top in the Bundesliga for chance cration.

It’ll be interesting to see how he fares under Jurgen Klopp, whose attacking approach ought to suit a player with his qualities.

7. Cristian Casseres – 19

The 26-year-old Venezuela international has quietly established himself as a reliable performer for Toulouse, and he’s catching the eye with his creative numbers this season.

Four of his 19 key passes have ended up in the back of the net. Not bad going for a midfielder who tends to fly under the radar.

6. Amine Sbai – 19

The Morocco international winger is proving a useful creative outlet for Angers, quietly establishing himself among Ligue 1’s most productive attacking players.

Sbai is joint-top of the division for key passes alongside Thauvin and Casseres. Not bad going.

5. Paulo Dybala – 23

Lionel Messi has retired, but it looks as though Dybala’s chance to inherit the mantle as Argentina’s chief playmaker has come and gone.

A shame, because the Roma forward arguably deserves a look-in on current form. He’s comfortably outperforming Messi’s heir apparent Nico Paz in terms of creative output this season, with 23 key passes to the 21-year-old’s 11 in Serie A.

Dybala also leads Europe’s five major leagues for expected assists (3.68 xA), while four of the chances he’s created have been converted. Still got it.

4. Giacomo Calo – 24

Who?

The 29-year-old Italian midfielder has spent most of his career bouncing around the lower leagues, representing the likes of Juve Stabia, Pordenone, Benevento, Cosenza and Cesena before finally getting his shot at Serie A with Frosinone.

Once dubbed the ‘new Andrea Pirlo’ as a youngster at Sampdoria, Calo has taken the scenic route to the top flight. He’s suddenly living up to that billing with 24 key passes in just six appearances.

3. Inigo Vicente – 25

Another lesser-known name enjoying his moment in the spotlight.

The 28-year-old Spaniard made just three appearances for Athletic Bilbao before spending the best part of his career in the second tier with Mirandes and Racing Santander.

He’s now making up for lost time in La Liga, with 25 key passes in eight appearances.

2. Arda Guler – 28

Guler might be the closest thing Real Madrid have to Luka Modric these days, albeit a different kind of player, often deployed in a more advanced role.

The Turkey international can’t quite control games and dictate the tempo like the Croatian maestro, at least not yet. That’s something Madrid are still badly lacking, but Guler has shown he possesses an eye for a killer pass in the final third and wicked dead-ball delivery.

He’s not far off challenging Barcelona’s star boy at the top of this list, while his tally of just two assists from 28 key passes suggests some errant finishing from Los Blancos’ normally reliable forwards.

1. Lamine Yamal – 30

It’s about right that Barcelona’s 19-year-old phenomenon is somewhere around top of this list too.

Second for goal contributions. Top for dribbles. Joint second for goals and joint second for assists.

Is there anything he can’t do?

READ NEXT: Yamal and Mbappe locked in hot battle for crown of Europe’s dribble king in 2026-27



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the top 20 currently active Premier League assist makers?

