Big names, rising stars and relative unknowns from clubs including Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Tottenham are among European football’s dribble kings of 2025-26 so far.

Here are the 10 players who have completed the most dribbles across Europe’s five major leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and Bundesliga) so far this season.

Note: if two players are tied on the number of dribbles completed, we’ve listed them in order of superior success rate.

10. Joel Roca – 8

On the one hand, it’s impressive that Girona’s 20-year-old rising star edges out the likes of Matias Soule, Antoine Semenyo, Jack Grealish and Luis Diaz to sneak into this list.

On the other, his success rate is a pretty dismal 29% and no player across Europe’s five major leagues has notched more unsuccessful dribbles.

9. Estevao – 8

Chelsea’s teenage Brazilian sensation averages a completed successful dribble every 22 minutes so far in his fledgling Premier League career.

Not too shabby when you consider he’s adapting to a major step up in quality, as well as life in a new continent. He might just be the real deal.

8. Felix Lemarechal – 8

Lemarechal never really got a chance at Monaco, but he caught the eye with a breakout season at surprise package Strasbourg last year and only seems to be getting better.

The 22-year-old playmaker is one of the gems worth keeping out for at Liam Rosenior’s immensely exciting young outfit.

Carry on this trajectory and we’d be amazed if he’s not getting linked with top Premier League clubs. Dare we say he could be a dark horse for Didier Deschamps’ wildly stacked squad for next summer’s World Cup.

7. Arthur Atta – 8

The Udinese midfielder scored their match-winner, away at the San Siro, in a shock victory over Inter before the international break.

The most impressive thing about Atta is his efficiency. Of the 11 dribbles he’s attempted in Serie A so far this season, he’s successfully pulled off eight of them.

That 72% success rate is far and away the best of any player in this list.

6. Mohammed Kudus – 9

It’s only really Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku that can compete with Kudus when it comes to successful dribbles since they both arrived in the Premier League a couple of years back.

The two wingers have finished streets ahead of everyone else over the past two seasons, and Kudus is once again right up there after moving clubs in the summer.

He’s not the most efficient, with a 39% success rate. He also tops the Premier League for unsuccessful dribbles with 14. But if you don’t buy a ticket…

5. Kylian Mbappe – 10

It’s no surprise to see Mbappe feature in the upper echelons of this list.

Real Madrid’s Galactico forward has notched three goals in three La Liga outings so far under new boss Xabi Alonso, looking a solid bet to retain the European Golden Shoe after claiming the award for the first time last season.

4. Yankuba Minteh – 11

As with England revelation Elliot Anderson, Newcastle have been made to rue their books-balancing sales of fringe players as Minteh goes from strength to strength at Brighton.

The Gambia international never actually made an appearance for Eddie Howe’s Magpies before moving to the south coast last year, and it increasingly looks as though he’ll have to be filed as one that got away.

He’s probably been the Seagulls’ standout player at this early stage of the season.

3. Yann Gboho – 13

Gboho is far from a household name, but he’s proving himself a decent enough winger after returning to Ligue 1, signing for Toulouse after developing his skills at Cercle Brugge.

He caught the eye on the scoresheet in Toulouse’s recent 6-3 defeat to PSG and is one to watch.

Desire Doue’s cousin has represented France at youth level, but he was born in the Ivory Coast. It wouldn’t be a shock to see him make the switch.

2. Nico Williams – 15

Fresh from rejecting Barcelona to sign a bumper contract with his boyhood club Athletic Bilbao, Williams is looking right at home so far in 2025-26.

The 23-year-old’s end product is arguably a bit lacking – he only notched five goals and two assists in La Liga last term – but there’s no questioning his ability to carve open defences with the ball at his feet.

He’s kicked off the new season with a bang. He scored one and set up another in their 3-2 opening victory over Sevilla and Athletic maintain a 100% winning record. We’re predicting a big, big season from Williams.

1. Lamine Yamal – 18

Spain’s forward line is looking scary ahead of next summer’s World Cup, eh?

It’s been a while since Lionel Messi and Neymar were lighting up European football, but we’ve got a new superstar that’s emerged in their absence to stake his claim as the undisputed dribble king.

Yamal only turned 18 in the summer, but he topped this list last season and has picked up where he left off. The rate at which he completes dribbles is genuinely elite already.

No player in Europe has attempted more dribbles (36). The teenager could be a bit more efficient, but his 50% success rate isn’t too shabby – as the considerably more experienced Mbappe (10 of 20) demonstrates.

