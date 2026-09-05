Stars from Barcelona and Real Madrid are currently among those making up the elite of dribblers in Europe’s top five leagues so far.

Here are the 10 players who have completed the most dribbles across Europe’s five major leagues so far (Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and Bundesliga) this season.

Note: if two players are tied on the number of dribbles completed, we’ve listed them in order of superior success rate.

10. Abdul Fatawu – 7

Fatawu was rescued from third-tier Leicester this summer, with Ipswich snapping up the winger as they looked to strengthen for their Premier League survival quest.

He’s looked strong in patches so far, barging past Luke Shaw to set up the opener against Manchester United and giving Liverpool a few troubled moments.

9. Gessime Yassine – 8

Fresh from becoming the youngest Moroccan player ever to score at a World Cup, Yassine has been playing for Liam Rosenior’s Strasbourg.

The BlueCo-owned club have won one and lost one in Ligue 1 so far but Yassine has made an impressive start with two goals in his first two matches.

Dribbling-wise, he is already up to eight, having played one game fewer than most on this list and has the same success rate as Bellingham.

8. Miguel Sierra – 9

Sierra is a Sevilla youth academy product who graduated to the first team in 2025. Now, he looks to be an established member of the squad and occupies the left-wing spot for the Spanish team.

He scored in the club’s latest match, a 3-1 defeat against Atletico, but has proved particularly effective at moving the ball up the pitch.

He’s completed nine of his 11 dribbles, giving him the best success rate of any player in the top 10.

7. David Larrubia – 9

Having come through the Malaga youth academy, Larrubia has established himself in the first team of his boyhood club.

Playing on the right wing, he’s made 138 appearances for the club at the age of 24 and is now the starting choice for Juan Francisco Funes.

This season, he’s attempted 19 dribbles but only completed nine of them, giving him a success rate of under 50%.

6. Vinicius Junior – 10

While his new chin makes it hard at times to believe that it is Vinicius Junior, he does at least look like his old self on the pitch.

He’s got one goal and two assists for Jose Mourinho’s Madrid and is one of three Bernabeu entries on this list.

Though he is one of the few in this top 10 with a success rate under 50% as he has completed just 10 of his 27 dribbles so far.

5. Nicolas Pepe – 10

Remember him? The former £72m Arsenal man is still only 31 and has been at Villarreal for the last couple of seasons.

He’s bagged a goal in the opening three matches of La Liga and, dribbling-wise, is fourth on this list with 10 completed.

Pepe does though have one of the worst success rates in the top 10, with just 44% of his 23 attempted dribbles coming off. Only Vinicius has worse.

4. Jude Bellingham – 10

Following Vinicius is his Madrid team-mate Bellingham, who has completed 10 of his 21 attempts so far this campaign.

The player has already spoken of how Mourinho has given him the freedom to play where he wants and so this season is looking a lot more like his first year in Spain when he scored 19 league goals.

His willingness to get forward has also been shown in his dribbling numbers, with Bellingham the only midfielder to make the list.

3. Giorgi Kvernadze – 10

Kvernadze is not a name too many of you will be familiar with but he is currently proving Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is not the only Georgian winger to be excited about.

Kvernadze plays for Serie A club Frosinone and leads the division for dribbles completed.

His tally of 10 is four better than a trio of other players, the likes of which play for Juventus and Inter.

The fact he is doing this for a team currently in ninth makes it all the more impressive.

2. Lamine Yamal – 12

Barcelona’s teenage wonderkid Yamal is second in the list, having completed 12 dribbles in his three games so far this season.

Interestingly, Yamal has been unsuccessful in as many dribbles as he has successful ones, but is top for most attempted at 24.

Yamal was top of last year’s rankings and is close to being so again this year, trailing just one man…

1. Kylian Mbappe – 18

Considering he is one of the quickest but also most technically gifted players in the world, it should come as little surprise that Mbappe is top of this list.

He has started the season in excellent form, scoring a hat-trick against Real Sociedad and following that up with another goal against Malaga, meaning he is second only to Raphinha in the goalscoring charts.

As for the dribbles, Mbappe beats Yamal. But his success rate has been dented by Madrid’s shock 1-0 loss at Real Betis, a game in which the French star missed a penalty.

He was only sixth in last season’s ranking, which would suggest a change in how Mourinho wants him to play compared to how he did under Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa.

READ NEXT: The 15 highest-paid players in world football: Rodri & Watkins new entries…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Premier League club’s record sale?