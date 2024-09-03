We’re still getting used to a new era in which Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo don’t continually dominate the European goalscoring charts.

Last season Harry Kane claimed his first European Golden Shoe, the award given out for the top goalscorer across the European leagues, but the Bayern Munich striker will have his work cut out if he’s to retain it in 2024-25.

Here’s the full rundown of the top 10 goalscorers across Europe’s big five leagues so far this season – Ligue 1, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and the Premier League.

Note: if two players are tied on goals, we’ve ordered them by their goals-per-minute ratio. Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo and Barcelona’s Raphinha have each scored three goals but miss out on cracking this top 10.

10. Mohamed Salah – 3 goals

Liverpool’s Egyptian King has been a frequent fixture of these goalscoring charts ever since he first arrived at Anfield seven years ago.

Some had started to question Salah after he ended the previous campaign looking a little sluggish, but he’s kicked off 2024-25 in fine fettle.

There are question marks over his future, but Salah appears unbothered and determined to enjoy what might be his final season with the Reds. He’s scored in all three Premier League outings so far, including a customary goal at Old Trafford after setting up two for Luis Diaz.

9. Mateo Retegui – 3 goals

Every year Atalanta have to deal with sales, injuries and setbacks and every year Gian Porto Gasperini’s side continue to upset the odds and impress.

This time around they’re without main goalscorer Gianluca Scamacca, out until 2025 after suffering an ACL tear. New recruit Retegui has stepped up in his absence, scoring three goals, including two in a 4-0 mauling of Lecce on his debut for the club.

8. Luis Diaz – 3 goals

People questioned the Colombian’s finishing last season. Diaz underperformed his chances and snatched at some particularly presentable chances during their costly dropped points against both Manchester clubs.

There are no such issues in 2024-25 so far. Diaz has looked every bit a clinical goalscorer, particularly with the brace he scored against Manchester United – flinging himself towards the far post for the opener and producing a fine first-time finish into the bottom corner for the second.

READ NEXT: Can you name the top 50 goalscorers across Europe’s major leagues since 2000?



7. Noni Madueke – 3 goals

Madueke didn’t feature in Chelsea’s opening day defeat to Manchester City and he drew a blank in their draw with Crystal Palace, but he featured in this list thanks to a brilliant hat-trick (all three assisted by Cole Palmer) away to Wolves.

Evidently, he should call cities he visits sh*t more often.

6. Robert Lewandowski – 4 goals

The legendary Polish goalscorer has worked under some of the greatest managers of the modern era, from Jurgen Klopp to Pep Guardiola to Carlo Ancelotti, but it’s under Hansi Flick that he produced his best goalscoring numbers – including 48 goals in all competitions in Bayern’s treble-winning 2020-21 campaign.

Now they’re together again at Barcelona and the early signs are very promising. Despite firing the Catalan club to the La Liga title in his debut season, some doubted the wisdom of handing a lucrative contract to an ageing player.

His increasingly immobile presence up top was arguably one of their issues last season.

But the 36-year-old has looked a fine fit as the spearhead of this newly energised Barca side, particularly with a goal and assist in a statement 7-0 thrashing of Real Valladolid.

By the end of the season he’ll surely move up to third in the all-time goalscorers in Europe’s major leagues.

5. Marcus Thuram – 4 goals

Last season it was Lautaro Martinez firing in all the goals for Inter, picking up Serie A’s Capocannoniere for the top goalscorer, but this season it’s been his strike partner stealing the spotlight.

Thuram has scored two goals against both Genoa and Atalanta and is looking sharp. The France international might just be on the cusp of his best season yet.

4. Andrej Kramaric – 4 goals

The Croatia international and one-time Leicester City flop isn’t the sexiest name in football, but he’s nothing if not consistent.

Kramaric is now into his ninth season at Hoffenheim, and in that time he’s scored over a hundred Bundesliga goals, averaging one every other game.

On the evidence of his hat-trick against Holstein Kiel, the 33-year-old isn’t slowing down.

3. Bradley Barcola – 4 goals

People questioned whether the reigning Ligue 1 champions might struggle without any true superstars, with the talismanic Kylian Mbappe following Lionel Messi and Neymar through the exit door.

While Mbappe is conspicuously absent from this list, with his new club Real Madrid four points off Barcelona, PSG are absolutely flying. They’ve won all three league outings to date, having scored 13 goals and conceded just two.

Whisper it but might Luis Enrique’s side be a stronger, better balanced team this year? Let’s see.

Among their standout players is 22-year-old rising star Barcola, who has scored in all three outings and notched a brace in a 6-0 mauling of Montpellier.

He’s averaging a league goal every 38 minutes so far this season, which is a ratio equal to the man that tops this list.

2. Mason Greenwood – 5 goals

The Manchester United academy graduate has scored in each of his three Ligue 1 appearances to date for Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille, notching braces in away wins at Brest and Toulouse and notching in a 2-2 home draw with Reims.

1. Erling Haaland – 7 goals

The Norwegian claimed his first European Golden Shoe in his debut season at Manchester City, in which he fired them to a treble, scoring 52 goals in all competitions and a Premier League record 36.

Last season was comparatively underwhelming, albeit he still scored a more-than-respectable 27 goals to retain the Premier League Golden Boot and end up third in the Europe-wide rankings.

Haaland looks hungry to break yet more records in 2024-25, having come racing out of the traps with a goal against Chelsea followed by back-to-back hat-tricks against Ipswich and West Ham.

It’s only just the start of his third season in English football and yet he’s already level on Premier League hat-tricks with Harry Kane and Thierry Henry. Obscene.