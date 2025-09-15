The last three winners of the European Golden Shoe – superstar names from Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid – have made sensational starts to the 2025-26 campaign. But who else is up there?

We’re now into an era in which Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominating the European goalscoring charts is becoming a distant memory, but some pretty special players have emerged to fill their boots.

Without further ado, here’s the top 10 goalscorers across Europe’s five major leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1) this season so far. Keep checking back as we’ll be keeping this one updated throughout the campaign.

Note: if two players are tied on goals, we’ve ordered them by their goals-per-minute ratio. Several players, including Barcelona’s Raphinha and Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres, don’t quite crack this top 10.

10. Rafa Mir – 3 goals

Last season, the Spaniard only managed one La Liga goal in an entire season out on loan at Valencia. He’s already tripled that tally for Elche.

He’s scored in all three of his starts for his new club, with goals against Atletico Madrid, Levante and his parent club Sevilla. Elche remarkably remain unbeaten.

9. Fisnik Asllani – 3 goals

A lesser-known name, Asllani has been entrusted to lead the line for Hoffenheim after a prolific stint at second-tier minnows SV Elversberg last term.

The striker has made the most of the opportunity.

He scored one and set up another in their shock 2-1 comeback opener against Erik ten Hag’s Bayer Leverkusen (we couldn’t say that for long) and subsequently notched a brace in a 4-2 victory away to Union Berlin.

Could this be a big breakthrough season for Asllani?

8. Can Uzun – 3 goals

Remember the name?

The teenage Turkey international has only played 219 minutes of Bundesliga football in 2025-26, but he’s already just one goal off matching his tally from last season.

Uzun also set up two goals as Eintracht Frankfurt kicked off the new season with a statement-making 4-1 mauling of Werder Bremen.

One to watch as Frankfurt compete in the Champions League this season.

7. Ilyas Ansah – 3 goals

Another youngster worth keeping tabs on, Union Berlin striker Ansah doesn’t turn 21 until November, but he’s already staking a strong claim to be the Bundesliga outfit’s main striker.

He’s scored two goals from his first two Bundesliga appearances, having joined Union from second-tier outfit Paderborn in the summer.

6. Andreas Hountondji – 3 goals

The 23-year-old has scored in four of his five appearances for club (St. Pauli) and country (Benin) so far this season.

He’s currently on loan from Burnley, but he only played a fringe role in their promotion under Scott Parker last term.

Carry on like this, though, and they might consider recalling him in January. A big if at this early stage, admittedly.

5. Joao Neves – 3 goals

The pint-sized Portuguese midfielder’s three goals came in just one game – and, genuinely without hyperbole, it was one of the greatest hat-tricks we’ve ever seen.

We can’t see him remaining in this list much for much longer, but his brief transformation into the second coming of Pele was fun while it lasted.

4. Kylian Mbappe – 4 goals

Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid have kicked off the 2024-25 La Liga campaign with a 100% winning record, and Mbappe looks hell-bent on sealing his status as the best player in world football in the post-Messi and Ronaldo era.

Mbappe’s first season at Madrid was disappointingly lacking in silverware, but he did claim his first-ever European Golden Shoe.

The Ballon d’Or could well follow next year if Alonso can build a functional team around his guarantee of goals, and the early signs are promising.

3. Serhou Guirassy – 4 goals

The Guinea international has scored in all three of his Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Dortmund so far this season, with a brace against Union Berlin bookended by goals against St. Pauli and Heidenheim.

There’ll be much tougher tests to come, but Guirassy has established himself as one of Europe’s most prolific and consistent goalscorers since bursting into life at Stuttgart a couple of years back.

2. Erling Haaland – 5 goals

Five goals in four Premier League games.

Five goals (and two assists) in his last World Cup qualifier alone.

Haaland is looking terrifyingly sharp once again. Write him off at your peril.

READ: The 10 players who have scored the most Premier League goals against Man Utd

1. Harry Kane – 5 goals

It’s very early days and a small sample size, but Kane’s numbers so far are off the charts in 2025-26.

Not only does he lead the race for the European Golden Shoe, but he’s also notched three assists. That works out as a direct goal contribution every 30 minutes in the Bundesliga.

We’ll see how the campaign develops but the early vibes suggest Bayern breezing to yet another league title at an absolute canter.

The kind of season that Robert Lewandowski used to fill his boots with 30+ hauls when he was Kane’s age.

Music to the ears of every England fan in a World Cup year.

READ NEXT: The top 10 dribblers in Europe’s five major leagues in 2025-26: Yamal, Mbappe, Kudus…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the top 50 goalscorers across Europe’s major leagues since 2000?

