The top 10 goalscorers across world football in 2023-24: Ronaldo above Kane & Mbappe…

We’re now in the business end of the 2023-24 campaign and stars from Bayern Munich, PSG and Al-Nassr are among the top scorers in world football.

Every football club is desperate to get their hands on a goalscorer and luckily for these sides, they have some of the best in the business.

We’ve decided to take a closer look at the 10 players who have scored the most goals throughout 2023-24 so far. For this ranking, we have included players who are currently playing in the top division in their respective counties.

Note: international goals have not been included.

=9. Lee Bonis – 28 goals

Playing for Northern Ireland outfit Larne FC, Bonis has been in the form of his life this year. The 24-year-old has bagged 28 goals across all competitions and is alongside some elite company on this list.

Larne currently sit top of the NIFL Premiership and boast a slim three-point load over Linfield. If they are going to win the league this season, Bonis will have a pivotal role to play.

=9. Lawrence Shankland – 28 goals

On the back of his prolific form with Hearts, Shankland now has plenty of admirers in the EFL. He’s currently leading the race for the Scottish Premiership Golden Boot, having outscored Celtic and Ranger’s top scorers this year.

With his contract in Scotland set to expire in 2025, there’s every chance that he’s on the move this summer.

8. Vangelis Pavlidis – 30 goals

Pavlidis has grabbed plenty of headlines in the Netherlands as he’s currently enjoying one of his best-ever scoring seasons.

The Greek forward leads the race for the Eredivisie Golden Boot and he’s fired AZ Alkmaar to fourth in the table in the process. Across all competitions, he’s averaging a goal every 126.2 minutes.

7. Erling Haaland – 31 goals

A top scorer’s chart would feel incomplete without Haaland. While the Man City forward hasn’t quite been scoring at the same rate as last season, he still ranks among the top scorers in the world.

Despite missing a chunk of the season through injury, he’s still leading the race for the Premier League Golden Boot along with Cole Palmer with 20 goals.

Even if he’s been guilty of missing a big chance or two, he’s still one of the best in the business right now.

READ: You won’t believe who’s missed the most Premier League big chances since Darwin Nunez’s arrival

6. Aleksandar Mitrovic – 33 goals

The Serbian forward has been making light work of the Saudi Pro League following his £50million switch from Fulham in the summer.

He’s managed to fire Al-Hilal to the top of the league and he’s also been one of the top scorers in the AFC Champions League too.

According to Capology, Mitrovic is earning around £415,000 per week in Saudi Arabia. On that sort of money, you’d expect him to be banging in the goals.

READ NEXT: The 2023-24 European Golden Shoe contenders: Can anyone stop Harry Kane?

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 35 top goalscorers in Champions League history?

5. Luuk de Jong – 35 goals

Following his stint in Spain with Sevilla and Barcelona, De Jong made his return to PSV in the summer of 2022. He’s managed to rekindle his goalscoring touch too with 49 goals in just a year and a half for the Dutch club.

Across all competitions, the 33-year-old has scored 35 goals and he’s also chipped in with 15 assists during that time too.

4. Viktor Gyokeres – 36 goals

The Swedish forward is currently in the form of his life, having bagged 36 goals in 44 appearances for Sporting across all competitions.

As a result of his noteworthy form, plenty of top European sides are now sniffing around the 25-year-old. With Arsenal and Chelsea both said to be interested, he could be in the middle of a bidding war this summer.

3. Harry Kane – 39 goals

Since making the switch to Bayern Munich, Kane has been demolishing Bundesliga defences with ease. The England captain is currently averaging a goal every 89.5 minutes which is a truly staggering return.

He’ll certainly have to be at the top of his game in the tail end of the campaign if Bayern Munich want to atone for their Bundesliga disappointment in Europe.

2. Kylian Mbappe – 41 goals

Considered by many as the best player in the world right now, Mbappe is just one goal shy of the top spot. In the absence of Lionel Messi and Neymar, the French forward has taken centre stage at PSG.

He’s managed 41 goals in just 42 games and is currently averaging a strike every 82.3 minutes. Unsurprisingly, he’s way out ahead in the Ligue 1 Golden Boot race.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – 42 goals

Totting up the goals he has scored in the Saudi Pro League, AFC Champions League, King’s Cup and Arab Club Champions Cup, Ronaldo is the top scorer of 2023-24 so far.

He managed to end the calendar year of 2023 as the top goalscorer across world football and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down soon.

Few footballers can hold a candle to Ronaldo’s longevity in the game.

READ: 35 of the most ridiculous records Cristiano Ronaldo currently holds