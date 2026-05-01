Bayern Munich’s front three of Harry Kane, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise have 100 goals between them this season, making them by far and away the best attacking trio at present.

But who are the top 10 attacking trios with the most goals this season? We’ve taken a closer look at the combined goal tallies, irrespective of if all three players were on the pitch at the same time.

Tellingly, Arsenal’s best combination of three players would only rank 16th across Europe’s top five leagues (also including cup competitions) and Liverpool’s would be 15th.

Here are the top 10 attacking trios this season.

1. Kane, Diaz, Olise (Bayern Munich) – 100

Kane has spearheaded the Bayern attack throughout what has been the highest-scoring season of his career, but he hasn’t done it alone.

In addition to Kane’s 54 goals, wingers Diaz and Olise have scored 46 between them. The 26 Diaz has contributed is a personal best as well, while Olise has matched his record from last season with 20.

2. Mbappe, Vinicius, Valverde (Real Madrid) – 69

Real Madrid will have nothing to show for having the second-best attacking trio in Europe this season as they are set to go without a major trophy for the second year running.

Kylian Mbappe has scored 41 goals in his second season in the Spanish capital, supported by 19 from Vinicius Junior and nine from versatile midfielder Federico Valverde.

3. Yamal, Raphinha, Torres (Barcelona) – 62

On the whole, though, Barcelona are far in front as La Liga’s top scorers this season.

Their top three scorers along the way have been Lamine Yamal with 24 goals and Raphinha and Ferran Torres with 19 each.

4. Haaland, Foden, Cherki (Man City) – 55

Unsurprisingly, Haaland has done a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to Manchester City’s goalscoring this season.

Haaland has outscored City’s second and third top scorers put together, with 35 goals outweighing 10 each by attacking midfielders Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki.

5. Alvarez, Sorloth, Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) – 53

You might associate Diego Simeone’s side with grittier defensive football, but they have attacking quality in equal measure.

Boosted by their run to the Champions League semi-finals, Atleti have seen Julian Alvarez score 20 goals, Alexander Sorloth get 19 and Antoine Griezmann chip in with 14 ahead of his departure from the club this summer.

6. Greenwood, Aubameyang, Paixao (Marseille) – 50

Marseille may be down in sixth in the Ligue 1 table, but they are the highest scorers outside the top two.

Mason Greenwood has scored 25 goals, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 13 and summer signing Igor Paixao has scored 12.

7. Martinez, Thuram, Calhanoglu (Inter) – 49

Inter normally set up in a 3-5-2 shape, so don’t have an attacking trio so to speak, but can count on Federico Dimarco’s insane assists record from wing-back and goalscoring support from midfield.

Indeed, Hakan Calhanoglu has 12 goals to his name this season, one of three players on double figures for the Serie A champions elect along with strikers Lautaro Martinez (20) and Marcus Thuram (17).

8. Undav, Demirovic, Leweling (Stuttgart) – 48

The second-best Bundesliga-based attacking trio this season have fewer than half of Bayern’s trio’s goals between them.

Former Brighton man Deniz Undav has scored 24 goals, as have Ermedin Demirovic and Jamie Leweling put together (13 and 11 respectively).

9. Dembele, Kvaratskhelia, Barcola (PSG) – 47

You’d suspect PSG’s trio would be a lot higher on this list had Ousmane Dembele not suffered a handful of injury issues this season.

Nevertheless, Dembele is their joint-top scorer with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on 18 goals this season. They have three on 12, but Bradley Barcola gets the mention here over Desire Doue and Goncalo Ramos by virtue of starting more games.

10. Panichelli, Godo, Enciso (Strasbourg) – 45

Conference League semi-finalists Strasbourg have reaped the rewards of signing Joaquin Panichelli last summer, with 20 goals following in his debut season.

Former Fulham winger Martial Godo and ex-Brighton attacking midfielder Julio Enciso have added 14 and 11 respectively in their first campaigns.

Ironically, Strasbourg outrank sister club Chelsea for goals by their top-scoring attacking trio this season; Chelsea would be in 11th place with 42 between Joao Pedro (19), Enzo Fernandez (13) and Cole Palmer (10).

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