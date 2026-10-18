Raphinha and Lamine Yamal have been part of Barcelona's prolific trio.

Bayern Munich had the best front three in Europe last season, but there’s already a different runaway leader this time around.

We’ve taken a closer look at the highest-scoring trios across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 this season. It doesn’t matter whether the three players were on the pitch at the same time or not, just how many goals each team’s three best scorers have got.

It’s very much the early days of this ranking, so expect plenty of change as the season wears on.

But for now, here are the top 10 attacking trios in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

1. Raphinha, Yamal, Lopez (Barcelona) – 24

No Lewandowski? No problem.

Barcelona have banished any fears they’d have a void up front after the Pole’s exit this summer, with Raphinha reborn as a centre-forward. And a pretty good one at that, too.

Lamine Yamal is in his typically outrageous form as well, and so Barca are way out in front with their best three-way combination for goals this season.

We imagine four-goal Fermin Lopez might not be part of the trio for much longer, since he isn’t really playing as an attacker anyway. Anthony Gordon, your time will come.

2. Haaland, Cherki, Semenyo (Manchester City) – 14

Never mind the off-field distractions, it’s been business as usual on the pitch for City.

Erling Haaland has gone eight from seven so far in the Premier League and Rayan Cherki has already matched his total of four from last season.

No one quite knows what these goals are going towards, but City are just beating what’s in front of them for now.

3. Olise, Diaz, Kane (Bayern Munich) – 13

Last year’s most prolific trio are really starting to kick up a gear, scoring five goals between them in Bayern’s 6-1 win over RB Leipzig.

Michael Olise currently leads the way with five, but Luis Diaz was the hat-trick scorer against Leipzig and Kane will hit double figures before your next bedtime.

4. Raimondo, Kvernadze, Calo (Frosinone) – 12

Surely the least well-known trio on this list – unless you’re a Serie A enthusiast or World Soccer subscriber – but this Frosinone frontline are on fire.

Highlights have included a 3-0 win at Fiorentina, beating Cesc Fabregas’ Como and knocking four past Sassuolo.

Antonio Raimondo leads the way with seven, with Giorgi Kvernadze contributing three goals and Giacomo Calo chipping in with two. Consider them firmly on our radar.

5. Mbappe, Bellingham, Espi (Real Madrid) – 12

Jose Mourinho’s second Real Madrid reign hasn’t been the most convincing so far, but it’s helped that some of his star attackers are still doing the business.

That’s especially the case with Kylian Mbappe, who’s scored seven goals in La Liga so far.

Jude Bellingham has chipped in with a few as well and summer signing Carlos Espi could turn out to be handy.

6. Pedro, Rogers, Neto (Chelsea) – 12

JP Morgan? CPR? We’ve seen some frankly awful shouts for what Chelsea’s new front three should go by, but one thing’s for sure – they seem to have clicked straight away.

Morgan Rogers was the missing ingredient, joining Pedro and Palmer in a big-money (OK, huge money) move from Aston Villa in the summer.

He’s hit the ground running with four goals in the league so far, one behind Pedro. But Neto’s double at Everton has nudged out Palmer for now.

7. Baena, David, Grimaldo (Atletico Madrid) – 11

Another one where it’s not really a front three, since Alejandro Grimaldo is a left-back.

Jonathan David definitely is an attacker though and he’s one enjoying a renaissance after a difficult spell with Juventus.

He and Grimaldo are one behind Alex Baena on Atleti’s top scorers list.

8. Martinez, Thuram, Calhanoglu (Inter Milan) – 10

This trio finished in last season’s top 10 and with Inter starting their Serie A title defence strongly, it’s not much of a surprise to see them here again.

Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram are leading the way with four goals each, with Hakan Calhanoglu adding three.

=9. Ebnoutalib, Burkardt, Uzun (Frankfurt) – 10

Eintracht Frankfurt have made a mediocre start to the Bundesliga season, with the 2022 Europa League winners squatting in mid-table.

But their front three have been in healthy form. Younes Ebnoutalib leads the way with five, including the winner in their last match against FC Koln.

Jonathan Burkardt has scored three, with two more coming from Can Uzun.

=9. Camello, Garcia, Ratiu (Rayo Vallecano) – 10

Sergio Camello is unexpectedly mixing it with the likes of Mbappe and Yamal in La Liga’s scoring charts, despite playing for a mid-table Rayo Vallecano side.

Andrea Garcia is their only other player with more than one goal so far.

=9. Malen, Kone, Soule (Roma) – 10

Most of this is Donyell Malen, to be honest, but Roma are looking more entertaining on the whole than they did last season.

Argentine winger Matias Soule is taking the initiative to prove he belongs at the club after they thought about selling him in the summer.

And while Manu Kone isn’t really part of a front three, the midfielder started adding goals to his game with a brace against Inter before the international break.

=9. Suzuki, Matanovic, Eggestien (Freiburg) – 10

The Bundesliga’s best trio so far doesn’t belong to Bayern Munich, but to Freiburg instead.

Yuito Suzuki’s four goals have been backed up by three each from the highly-rated Igor Matanovic and Maximilian Eggestein.

10. Five others – 9

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