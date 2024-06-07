While most footballers are winding down by the time they reach 30, others are continuing to deliver the goods at the top level.

We’ve taken a closer look across world football and have found the 10 players aged 30 and over who have scored the most goals throughout 2024 so far.

For this list, we have included goals from all competitions, but in order to qualify a player must be playing in the top division of their respective county.

Note: When players are tied on the same number of goals, we have ordered them by their goal-per-90 ratio. Also, international goals have not been included.

10. Salomon Rondon – 19 goals

The former West Brom and Everton striker is still going strong in Liga MX today. Now playing for Pachuca, the 34-year-old has tucked away 19 goals during the calendar year so far.

For context, that’s more goals than the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Luis Suarez have managed since the turn of the year.

Considering he couldn’t hit a barn door during his stint with Everton, it’s nice to see that he’s returned to form this year in his new surroundings.

9. Harry Kane – 19 goals

He might have ended the campaign trophyless, but Kane has been in fine form for Bayern Munich since the start of the year.

With 19 goals in 23 appearances for Bayern Munich in 2024, he’s in razor-sharp form heading into the Euros this summer.

8. Luuk de Jong – 19 goals

The Dutch forward has just won the Eredivisie Golden Boot for his impressive record at PSV this season. He’s ended the season in fine form, scoring seven goals in his last six appearances.

In total, PSV scored a whopping 111 goals throughout the season and De Jong was involved in 39% of them which is quite the statistic.

7. Cornelius Stewart – 19 goals

The 34-year-old winger rarely sticks around in one place for long but he seems to be enjoying life in Bangladesh right now, playing for Abahani Limited Dhaka.

In just 17 games this season, he’s bagged 19 goals and is currently averaging a strike every 80 minutes. Regardless of the level he’s playing at, that’s some record.

6. Ayoub El Kaabi – 19 goals

Since the turn of the year, El Kaabi has averaged a goal every 61 minutes for Olympiacos. He made history last month by scoring the winning goal in the Europa Conference League which handed Olympiacos their first-ever European trophy.

5. Adrian Martinez – 20 goals

Racing Club picked up Martinez at the start of the season and they haven’t looked back since. In his first 24 games for the club, he’s already found the back of the net on 20 occasions.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo – 20 goals

CR7 is the oldest player on this entire list and yet he’s only a few goals away from top spot. He might have ended the season without a major trophy for Al-Nassr, but he’s still been slotting goals away with ease.

He broke the record for the most goals scored in a Saudi Pro League season and was also in fine scoring form in the cup competitions.

Averaging a goal every 86 minutes in 2024, he’s not showing any signs of slowing down soon.

3. Martin Cauteruccio – 20 goals

Impressively, Cauteruccio has the best goals per 90 record of anyone on this entire list. Throughout 2024, the Uruguayan forward has averaged a goal every 53 minutes which is some effort.

Currently playing for Sporting Cristal in Peru, the 37-year-old is among the most prolific players in world football right now.

2. Miguel Borja – 21 goals

Being the main man for a club the size of River Plate is no easy task, but Borja seems to thrive off that pressure, given his scoring numbers this year.

The Colombian forward has bagged an impressive 21 goals across all competitions in 2021 and is only just pipped to the top spot.

1. Noah Baffoe – 23 goals

Taking the top spot as the top over-30 goalscorer of 2024 so far is Baffoe. The Ghanaian-born forward is currently playing for Eastern Sports Club in the Hong Kong Premier League and he’s been ripping things up.

Currently averaging a strike every 80 minutes, it’s no wonder that he’s topping this list right now.