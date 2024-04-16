Stars from Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Juventus all make their way into the top 10 goalscorers chart across Europe’s top five leagues for the calendar year of 2024.

Strikers are worth their weight in gold these days and Europe’s top five leagues are home to some of the most prolific forwards in the game right now.

We’ve taken a closer look at the most prolific players from this calendar year, narrowing down the top 10 scorers from the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

Note: when players are tied on goals, we have separated them by their goals per-minute ratio.

10. Serhou Guirassy – 8 goals

The Guinea international started 2023-24 in unbelievable goalscoring form and was talked up as European football’s biggest surprise package.

Some pundits speculated that it was a freak run, a flash in the pan, and surely unsustainable. But while it’s true he hasn’t been quite as prolific since an injury he suffered mid-season, Guirassy has still been excellent in the second half of the season.

He’s been absolutely pivotal in Stuttgart punching above their weight to sit level in the Bundesliga table, with Champions League qualification practically wrapped up.

9. Paulo Dybala – 8 goals

An underwhelming first half of the season resulted in Jose Mourinho leaving the Stadio Olimpico, but Roma have been a force to be reckoned with since Daniele De Rossi came in.

The Giallorossi legend has done a superb job to turn their fortunes around. They’ve closed the gap on Serie A’s top four, with talisman Paulo Dybala producing some of his best football in years – he’s notched eight goals and three assists in 13 appearances under De Rossi.

8. Dusan Vlahovic – 9 goals

Juventus themselves haven’t been the most free-scoring of sides this season, but Vlahovic started 2024 like a house on fire with six goals in his first five Serie A matches since the turn of the year.

The big Serbian has slowed down a little as the Old Lady’s title charge has fallen away, but his goals have still been vital in them looking a solid bet to return to the Champions League.

7. Phil Foden – 9 goals

One of the outstanding candidates for Premier League’s Player of the Year, this is surely Foden’s best season yet.

The Manchester City star seems to have finally nailed down an undisputed starting spot in Pep Guardiola’s best XI by coming up big when it matters. As well as his nine league goals since the turn of the year, Foden lashed in an outrageous effort in City’s 3-3 Champions League draw away to Real Madrid.

6. Alexander Isak – 9 goals

Newcastle United’s No.14 has struggled with injury at times this season, but he’s been on fire when fit and available. The Sweden international has 17 goals from just 24 Premier League appearances this season and recently became the Magpies’ first player to notch 20 goals in all competitions since the legendary Alan Shearer 20 years ago.

Isak has been in the form of his life in recent weeks, with seven goals in his last six Premier League outings.

5. Ollie Watkins – 10 goals

The Aston Villa forward’s sensational finish in Sunday’s 2-0 victory away to Arsenal underlined his status as one of Europe’s most lethal attackers right now. As well as his 19 Premier League goals this season, he’s also notched 10 assists.

“This is always something that I mention about players, can you also assist?” Henry said on Sky Sports.

“We all know that Ollie Watkins can score, but can you add something else to your game? Can you come, lay-off the ball to someone? Not only are you scoring, we all know that you have that in your locker, so that impresses me.”

4. Harry Kane – 11 goals

The 2023-24 season hasn’t exactly gone to plan for Bayern, who have conceded the Bundesliga title for the first time in 12 years, but they couldn’t have realistically asked for more from their £100million record signing.

The England captain has consistently scored bagfuls of goals throughout the season and a first European Golden Shoe looks all but secure after maintaining his superb standards after the Bundesliga’s winter break.

3. Lois Openda – 11 goals

Since making the switch to RB Leipzig from Lens last summer, Openda has been in fine form. The 24-year-old has scored 22 goals this season, with half of those strikes coming since the turn of the year.

He’s Leipzig’s record signing, but it appears a sound investment. This is already the most prolific season of his career to date, and he appears destined to be sold on for a healthy profit. It’s just what they do.

2. Jonathan David – 11 goals

Throughout 2024, David has averaged a league goal every 80 minutes. Only the man at No.1 on this list has a better strike rate this calendar year than Lille’s star asset.

The 24-year-old continues to be linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs and given his superb numbers of late, it’s no surprise to see why.

1. Cole Palmer – 12 goals

A hat-trick against Manchester United. A four-goal haul against Everton. Two against Burnley and further strikes against Newcastle, Wolves and Fulham.

The 21-year-old has surely secured his spot for England’s Euro 2024 squad and might even be pushing to start, given this outrageously good form.

Chelsea might have endured a miserable season, with yet more questionable business under Todd Boehly, but their decision to spend £42million on Palmer looks a masterstroke. He’s surely worth at least double that, now, after an astonishing debut campaign.

