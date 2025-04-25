Former Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid stars are among the top scorers in the Copa del Rey since 2000.

With Barcelona set to face Real Madrid in the final this weekend, we thought it would be a timely point to check up on the top scorers in the competition.

Since the 2000-01 campaign, here are the 10 players with the most goals in the Copa del Rey.

Note: when players are tied on the same number of goals, they have been separated by their goal per game ratio.

10. Abdon Prats – 20 goals

The 32-year-old has been playing in La Liga since 2021–22, but prior to that, he spent the majority of his career playing in the Segunda Division.

In total, he’s made 34 appearances in the competition and has scored 20 goals for Mirandes and Mallorca, which isn’t too shabby.

9. Luis Suarez – 20 goals

Thanks to his slightly superior ratio, Suarez just edges ahead of Prats in our list.

The Uruguayan forward won the competition on four separate occasions with Barcelona and he scored a brace in the 2017-18 final.

He especially enjoyed scoring against Valencia in the competition, as 25% of his Copa del Rey goals came against the La Liga club.

8. Aritz Aduriz – 22 goals

The former Athletic Bilbao striker racked up 65 appearances in the Copa del Rey throughout his career – the second most amount of games of anyone on this list.

Despite scoring 20 goals in the competition, he never actually got his hands on the famous trophy.

He did come agonisingly close in 2014-15, but his side were well beaten by Barcelona in the final.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo – 22 goals

Throughout his Real Madrid career, Ronaldo averaged 0.73 goals per game while playing in the Copa del Rey.

In total, he won the trophy on two occasions, in 2010–11 and 2013–14.

The sweetest victory probably came in 2011 as Ronaldo scored an extra-time winner to beat Barcelona 1-0 in the final.

Of his 22 goals in the competition, five of them came against Barcelona and six of them were against Atletico Madrid.

6. Alvaro Negredo – 23 goals

The Copa del Rey was the first ever trophy that Negredo won in his career, as he picked up a medal in 2010 with Sevilla.

In total, he made 43 appearances in the competition and scored 23 goals, averaging 0.53 goals per game.

5. Roberto Soldado – 24 goals

Soldado never actually got his hands on the trophy, but he does rank among the top scorers in the competition’s history, having netted for six different clubs.

Throughout his career, he scored 24 goals in the competition, averaging a goal every 117 minutes which isn’t too shabby.

4. Karim Benzema – 25 goals

The Frenchman won three Copa del Rey titles in total, although he never managed to score in the final.

His best ever performance in the competition came during his final season with Real Madrid as he scored a hat-trick and provided an assist against Barcelona in the 2023 semi-final.

Madrid then went on to win the final and the rest is history.

3. Antoine Griezmann – 27 goals

Griezmann has never won the Copa del Rey while playing for Atletico Madrid, but he did win it as a Barcelona player.

The Frenchman opened the scoring in the 2021 final as Barcelona ran riot against Athletic Bilbao and beat them 4-0.

2. Jorge Molina – 28 goals

Despite scoring 28 goals in the competition, Molina never got his hands on the trophy during his career which spanned from 2001 to 2023.

He scored the bulk of his goals for Real Betis and Getafe, but never made it past the quarter-finals.

1. Lionel Messi – 56 goals

Who else?

Since the year 2000, Messi has scored considerably more goals than anyone else in the competition with 56 in 80 appearances.

The Argentine magician made it to the final on 10 separate occasions and he managed to win seven of them.

In 10 final appearances, Messi scored nine goals and also provided six assists, averaging a goal contribution every 64 minutes.

Throughout the history of the competition, Messi ranks as the fourth top scorer and is only behind Guillermo Gorostiza, Josep Samitier and Telmo Zarra.

