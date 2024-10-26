The 10 top scorers in El Clasico history for Barcelona & Real Madrid: Messi, Ronaldo…

Legendary former players from Barcelona and Real Madrid are among the 10 highest-scoring players in El Clasico history.

El Clasico is undoubtedly the most famous fixture in Spanish football as the two biggest clubs in the county lock horns with one another.

We’ve looked back throughout the history of the fixture and have picked out the 10 highest-scoring players in the fixture’s history.

10. Luis Suarez – 11 goals

Having scored 11 goals in El Clasico, Suarez narrowly edges out the likes of Hugo Sanchez and Juanito to earn a spot in this top 10 list.

His most memorable game against Real Madrid came back in October 2018 as he scored his first El Clasico hat-trick during Barcelona’s 5-1 thrashing of Real Madrid.

In total, he averaged 0.73 goals per game in El Clasico which is quite the record.

9. Santillana – 12 goals

Having spent 17 years playing for Real Madrid between 1971 and 1988, Santillana had plenty of battles against Barcelona over the years.

The Spanish striker scored a total of 12 goals against Barcelona, with the majority of them coming in La Liga fixtures.

=6. Ferenc Puskas – 14 goals

Arguably the greatest forward of his generation, Puskas averaged 30 goals per season during his eight-year stint with Real Madrid.

He scored a total of 242 goals for the club with 14 of them coming against Barcelona in El Clasico. During the early sixties, he was practically unstoppable.

He’s also part of an elite list of just four players who have scored more than one hat-trick in El Clasico which adds to his legendary status.

=6. Paco Gento – 14 goals

The diminutive forward caused Barcelona all sorts of problems during his 18-year career with Real Madrid. He joined the club back in 1953 and then stayed until he retired in 1971.

With 600 appearances for the club under his belt and over 180 goals, Gento is etched into the history books at the Santiago Bernabeu for a number of reasons.

Along with being known for his goalscoring prowess, Gento is also one of the top creative players in Real Madrid’s history with a whopping 166 assists to his name.

=6. Cesar Rodriguez – 14 goals

Having spent his prime years playing for Barcelona, Rodriguez would’ve struck fear into any Real Madrid defender back in his heyday.

He bagged a total of 14 goals against Real Madrid during his time at Barcelona, including a hat-trick against them back in March 1952.

5. Raul – 15 goals

Having played more games for Real Madrid than any other player in the club’s history, it’s no surprise that he makes the cut for this list.

Between 2000 to 2010, no player scored more goals in El Clasico than Raul. The legendary Spanish forward played a total of 37 games against Barca and scored 15 goals in that time, averaging 0.41 goals per game.

His first-ever El Clasico goal came way back in September 1995 and his last in May 2008.

READ NEXT: The 7 players Barcelona let go in the summer – & how they’re faring elsewhere

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player that’s scored a Champions League hat-trick for Real Madrid?

4. Karim Benzema – 16 goals

The Frenchman edged one goal ahead of Raul in the all-time El Clasico scorers list when he hit the back of the net against Barcelona during his final season in Spain.

Along with scoring 16 goals in the fixture, Benzema also provided 11 assists for his teammates which isn’t a record to be sniffed at.

=2. Alfredo Di Stefano – 18 goals

Plenty of Real Madrid fans still consider Di Stefano as their greatest-ever player – and for good reason.

The former Spanish forward won 17 trophies during his 11 stay with the club, including eight league titles and five European Cup triumphs.

No player scored more El Clasico goals than Di Stefano during the 20th century, but he’s since been pipped to the top spot.

=2. Cristiano Ronaldo – 18 goals

CR7 equalled Di Stefano’s El Clasico record of 18 goals in the exact same number of matches. Coincidentally, they both played in 30 El Clasico fixtures and each scored 18 goals in that time.

During the 21st century, no player has scored more goals against Barcelona than Ronaldo. He just loves the big stage, doesn’t he?

However, while Ronaldo’s scoring record in El Clasico was always at an elite standard, he did lose more games against Barcelona than he won.

READ: Comparing Lionel Messi’s and Cristiano Ronaldo’s records in 2024 so far

1. Lionel Messi – 26 goals

Who else? Messi has scored eight more goals in El Clasico than any other player in the fixture’s history.

Along with scoring 26 goals in the fixture, he also provided 14 assists and averaged 0.85 goal contributions per game against Real Madrid. An absolutely insane record.

The Argentine magician has countless memorable moments against Real Madrid from his stunning solo goal against them in the 2011 Champions League semi-final to his iconic last-minute winner away at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2017.

Unsurprisingly, Messi has scored more goals against Real Madrid than any other player in the club’s history.