Barcelona have started the season with a ridiculous number of goals.

Barcelona are currently scoring for fun and have already scored 31 goals in seven La Liga matches, suggesting they could be on for a historic season.

Raphinha has decided it is easy to play number nine as he has seamlessly transitioned into the role and already scored 12 while Lamine Yamal has contributed seven to Barcelona’s ridiculous tally.

But where could it rank in terms of the all-time top-scoring seasons? Here’s the current top 10 of the 21st century.

10. PSG – 108 goals (2017-18)

The French side’s only entry on this list came in the 2017-18 season, and surprisingly neither Kylian Mbappe or Neymar was top scorer. That went to Edinson Cavani who scored an impressive 26 league goals that campaign.

Neymar was second on 19 while a 19-year-old Mbappe scored 13 in his first season in Paris.

Angel Di Maria also reached double digits on 11 while five different players scored four in the season.

PSG ended the season with a domestic treble but were knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16.

=8. Barcelona – 110 (2014-15)

The first of Barcelona’s many entries on this list is the 2014-15 season in which Messi got 43 all by himself.

He was a part of probably the best front three of all time alongside Luis Suarez and Neymar with the Brazilian getting 22. Suarez meanwhile scored 16 having played only 27 games.

The next highest scorer was only six from Pedro but frankly, why do you even need anyone else to score when you have those three up front?

The team won the treble with Messi netting 58 in all competitions.

=8. Real Madrid – 110 (2015-16)

Madrid had their own famous front three of the 2010s with Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema scoring 78 goals between them,

As a team, Madrid hit 110 in the 2015-16 season with Ronaldo scoring 35 of them.

But even that was not enough to put them as top scorers that season.

7. Barcelona 112 goals (2015-16)

Barcelona pipped Real Madrid to the league title by just one point after scoring a ridiculous 112 goals.

Even with Messi missing five league games due to injury, the team had no problem scoring with Suarez becoming the first player in six seasons to outscore Ronaldo and Messi.

Neymar got 24 of his own with Messi on 26 from 33 games as Barcelona won the league and cup double.

6. Barcelona – 114 goals (2011-12)

Pep Guardiola’s final season with Barcelona may not have ended with the league title but it certainly saw a lot of goals.

They scored 114 in their 38 league games with Messi scoring a ridiculous 50, the most he ever scored in a single season. That also came as part of a 91-goal year for him in 2012.

Alexis Sanchez ‘only’ scored 12 to make himself second top scorer while Xavi and Cesc Fabregas scored 10 and nine each.

Forwards David Villa and Pedro contributed five, although the former was out with injury for a lengthy period.

Even with Messi’s goals, Barcelona fell short of Madrid in the league and were knocked out of the Champions League by Chelsea in the semi-final.

5. Barcelona – 115 goals (2012-13)

In the first season post-Pep, Barcelona scored 115 goals on their way to the league title.

Messi got 46 of them, which is somehow worse than the season before, while Fabregas was second top scorer on 10.

David Villa was in third while Cristian Tello (remember him?) was fourth.

A total of 15 different players got on the scoresheet for Barca that year.

4. Barcelona – 116 goals (2016-17)

The 2016-17 season was actually seen as somewhat of a disappointment for Luis Enrique’s Barcelona due to their failure to win either La Liga or the Champions League. Their forward line was hardly to blame though.

Messi, Suarez and Neymar combined for 79 goals as the team scored 116 but could not get ahead of Real Madrid.

It was also the final season the MSN trident were together with Neymar disappearing off to Paris in the summer.

3. Real Madrid – 118 goals (2014-15)

Ronaldo hit his goalscoring peak in this season and scored 61 goals in 54 games in all competitions.

48 of them came in the league, five more than Messi, but Madrid still fell two points short of Barcelona.

Away from the Portuguese player, Benzema scored 15 while summer signing James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale got 13 each.

2. Real Madrid – 121 goals (2011-12)

It would take something special to wrestle control of La Liga away from Barcelona but Jose Mourinho’s Madrid did in the 2011-12 season.

Or a manager whose previous success was built on a defence-first approach, this league title sticks out due to Madrid’s overly attacking approach.

It helps when you have Ronaldo, who chipped in with 46 goals, but Gonzalo Higuain and Karim Benzema both played their part with 22 goals and 21, respectively.

Kaka, Di Maria and Jose Callejon all scored five while Mr Loves a Header Sergio Ramos got three.

The result was 100 points which earned Madrid their first La Liga trophy in four years.

1. Bayern Munich – 122 goals (2025-26)

While Madrid and Barcelona feature heavily on this list, the gold standard belongs to Bayern who scored a ridiculous 122 goals last season.

Harry Kane bagged 36 of them with Luis Diaz and Michael Olise scoring 15 each. Meanwhile the likes of Serge Gnabry, Nicolas Jackson, Raphael Guerreiro, Leon Goretzka and Lennart Karl all pitched in with a handful themselves.

This also came in a 34-game season compared to La Liga’s 38, making the achievement all the more impressive with a goal-a-game ratio of 3.59 compared to Madrid’s 3.18.

Bayern won the Bundesliga (of course they did) but did fall short in the Champions League.

Where could 2026-27 Barcelona fit in?

Barcelona currently have a goalscoring rate of 4.43 goals per game which is well clear of the 3.59 set by Bayern.

Of course, maintaining their current level would be difficult but to have got to almost 20% of the season at that rate has set them up very nicely to at minimum crack the top 10.

To do so, they would need another 77 goals in the next 31 games which amounts to about 2.5 per match and when you have a frontline of Raphinha, Yamal and Antonio Gorondo, that certainly seems possible.

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