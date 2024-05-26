The top 10 teenage goalscorers in Europe in 2024: Yamal, Garnacho, Mainoo…

Stars from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United are among the top 10-scoring teenagers across Europe in 2024.

With footballers continuing to break onto the scene at ridiculously young ages, there are plenty of young ballers ripping things up in Europe’s top five leagues right now.

We’ve taken a closer look at the 10 teenagers who have scored the most goals across all competitions in 2024 so far from Europe’s top five leagues.

Note: when players are tied on goals, we have separated them by their goals per 90 ratio.

10. Brajan Gruda – 3 goals

Set to turn 20 later this month, Gruda has enjoyed a productive season with Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga. He managed to score three in his last six games of the season and ended the campaign in prolific form.

Mainz fans will be hoping that he carries that sort of form into next season.

9. Kenan Yildiz – 3 goals

Juventus managed to poach Yildiz away from the Bayern Munich academy in 2022 and the German forward has enjoyed a real breakthrough season in Serie A this season.

Based on his xG overperformance, he’s been the fourth most clinical player in the Juventus squad since making his debut. The future for him and Juventus looks very bright indeed.

8. Luka Romero – 3 goals

The teenage attacking midfielder has spent the second half of the season on loan with Almeria from AC Milan. He’s done well in that time too, averaging a goal every 165 minutes.

7. Mathys Tel – 4 goals

Playing second fiddle to Harry Kane is no easy task, but Tel is always razor-sharp when called upon. The vast majority of his appearances have come from the bench, but the 19-year-old only ever needs a few minutes to impact the game.

There’s no doubt that Bayern Munich have a star in the making.

6. Malick Fofana – 4 goals

Since Fofana joined Lyon in January, the club have only lost three league matches and they climbed from the relegation zone into the top six in the process.

Having scored vital goals against the likes of Nantes, Monaco and Lille, it’s not taken the 19-year-old long to settle into his new surroundings.

5. Youssoufa Moukoko – 4 goals

It feels like Moukoko has been around for ages, but he’s still just 19 years old. The German forward has done well for Borussia Dortmund at the tail end of the season, scoring four goals in 14 matches since the turn of the year.

4. Alejandro Garnacho – 5 goals

While plenty of Man Utd stars have flattered to deceive this year, Garnacho has been among their most consistent performers.

“His stamina is amazing; the volume of his game is amazing and I don’t see anything that this boy can’t do,” Louis Saha told Betfred earlier this year.

“Cristiano Ronaldo used to surprise us game after game, so I can’t wait for Garnacho to play in a more confident side, where the manager has given him a bigger role to play and he can show off his personality and his confidence.

“You can not only see his confidence growing, but his level of maturity is improving as well. He no longer has that naivety in his game and it’s an obligation for any youngster to come out and show their quality.”

3. Kobbie Mainoo – 5 goals

While the Red Devils have endured a pretty bleak 2023-24 campaign, the breakthrough of Mainoo has been a real highlight of the year.

The teenager brings plenty of attributes to the table and he’s also been able to back it up with an end product. We can’t wait to see him in an England shirt this summer.

2. Lamine Yamal – 6 goals

Is there a more promising youngster in world football right now? The term ‘generational talent’ gets thrown around quite flippantly these days, but Yamal certainly fits that bill.

Still just 16 years old, there’s much more to come from the Barcelona youngster in the coming years.

1. Arda Guler – 6 goals

Real Madrid fans have had to be patient with Guler, but the Turkish wonderkid has really shown his class during the tail end of the season.

He’s scored six goals in his last seven matches and since the turn of the year, has averaged a goal every 73 minutes. With the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick on their way for next season, Real Madrid’s forward options look frightening.