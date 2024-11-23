10 truly insane stats from Tottenham’s landmark 4-0 mauling away to Man City

Tottenham inflicted further misery on Manchester City with a resounding 4-0 Premier League victory at The Etihad, bringing the reigning champions’ long unbeaten record on home soil crashing down.

Despite coming into the match against their bogey team off the back of four successive defeats in all competitions, City were in a buoyant mood as Rodri paraded the Ballon d’Or ahead of kick-off after the much-welcome news of Pep Guardiola’s contract extension.

The hosts actually started off well, with Erling Haaland missing a couple of presentable chances after they’d put the visitors under a sustained period of pressure.

But James Maddison put Spurs ahead after a well-worked counter-attack in the 14th minute, and seven minutes later the playmaker – on his 28th birthday – doubled the visitors’ lead with a lovely dinked finish over Ederson.

From there, Tottenham frustrated City, keeping them at bay and providing further threat on the counter throughout. Pedro Porro made it three early in the second half before Brennan Johnson added the gloss in injury time.

Here are 10 insane stats from Tottenham’s big win at The Etihad:

– Manchester City hadn’t lost a game on home soil in over two years – a 2-1 at home to Brentford in November 2022. They’d gone 35 league matches unbeaten (28 wins, seven draws) since then, and 52 in all competitions.

– This is the first time in Guardiola’s career in football – either as a player or coach – that he’s lost five successive matches in all competitions.

– The last time that City were beaten by four or more goals at home in a Premier League match was a 4-0 defeat to Arsenal all the way back in April 2001. It was their heaviest defeat either home or away since the 4-0 loss away to Everton in January 2017.

– Tottenham notched 2.51xG to Man City’s 2.15xG. Ultimately far more clinical.

– This was the earliest that Manchester City were two goals down on home soil in a Premier League game since December 2010.

– Rodri has now missed 14 Premier League matches since the start of last season. Man City have lost six (42%) of those games.

– This was Tottenham’s ninth victory in 21 meetings with Manchester City since Guardiola took charge. That’s by a considerable distance the best record of any club against City in the Pep era.

– Heading into this trip to The Etihad, Postecoglou’s side had only won two and lost seven of their last 11 Premier League away trips.

-– Tottenham have been 3-0 up in more Premier League games in Manchester this season (two) than Manchester City and Manchester United have between them (one) – via Richard Jolly on Blue Sky

– The last reigning English champions to lose five matches in a row in all competitions were Chelsea all the way back in March 1956.