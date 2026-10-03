Arsenal fans must be wondering where this version of Viktor Gyokeres usually is.

The Swedish striker went into this international break without a start to his name this season in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta has preferred Kai Havertz up front, with Gyokeres yet to get off the mark from his brief cameos.

He was by no means terrible last season, with a final goal tally of 21 in all competitions, but he was nowhere near the 54 he’d managed the season before at Sporting CP.

And so as the international break came around – and then when his Swedish strike partner Alexander Isak got injured – it presented a welcome chance for Gyokeres to get back up and running.

It’s a chance he has well and truly taken.

Match one of the international break? Goal. Match two? Goal. And match three? Yep, you guessed it – goal.

After his efforts against Romania and Poland, Gyokeres’ strike against Bosnia and Herzegovina has set a new Nations League record.

Stretching back into the previous edition of the Nations League in 2024, Gyokeres has now scored in six consecutive games in the competition – something no one else has ever achieved.

His streak began in October 2024 with a goal against Estonia before he added one against Slovakia and four against Azerbaijan a month later.

And now he’s up to six in a row, even with the extra baggage of the doubts over if he’s good enough for his club, compared to when he was flying in his final season with Sporting.

But who had the old record of five in a row? Well, it was shared between a current and a former Premier League player.

Manchester United’s Benjamin Sesko did it for Slovenia across 2022 and 2024, as did ex-Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic for Serbia.

Gyokeres – who saw a second goal against Bosnia ruled out by VAR, much to his frustration – will get a chance to extend the new record to seven in a row when Sweden finish their international break against Romania on Monday.

The question is, with Havertz having picked up a knock on international duty for Germany, will Gyokeres be able to carry this form with him back to Arsenal?

The highest number of consecutive games he’s scored in for his current club is just two, so he has some work to do to match the standards he’s shown with Sweden.

Most consecutive Nations League games scored in

Viktor Gyokeres (Sweden) – 6

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) – 5

Benjamin Sesko (Slovenia) – 5

Joao Felix (Portugal) – 4

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia) – 4

Razvan Marin (Romania) – 4

Georges Mikautadze (Georgia) – 4

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