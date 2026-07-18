Vinicius Junior has recently turned 26 and is just coming into his prime years. But how do his stats compare to Neymar at the same age?

“Neymar is my idol. I always wanted to play with him,” Vinicius Junior said following Brazil‘s recent World Cup exit.

“The opportunity to play alongside him was an unforgettable moment in the national team. I wish him luck this season and in life. He has always taken very good care of me.”

“I believe Vinicius is loved by Brazilian fans – just not at the same level as Neymar,” Eduardo Musa, a marketing specialist and a former adviser to Neymar, told the BBC in a recent feature.

“There are a few important differences between them. Neymar already has a very clear legacy with Brazil. He is the national team’s all-time top scorer. Vinicius, meanwhile, still hasn’t had the chance with Brazil to deliver what he delivers for Real Madrid.”

Neymar’s numbers set an extraordinary benchmark. Output that peak Lionel Messi would be proud of.

By the time he turned 26, he’d already racked up 54 goals and 33 assists in just 83 appearances for the Selecao, averaging a goal contribution every 80 minutes. Those are absurd numbers by any standard.

Vinicius Junior has become one of the defining players of his generation and is already a two-time Champions League winner and genuine Ballon d’Or contender. But his international record leaves a lot to be desired in comparison to Neymar’s at the same age.

At the age of 26, Vinicius has notched 26 goals and 14 assists from 72 Brazil caps – that’s fewer than half of Neymar’s total on both counts. Vinicius needs around 200 minutes for every non-penalty goal scored.

International careers rarely follow identical paths and Vinicius still has years left to add to his tally. Look at Messi’s trajectory, starved of silverware until well into his thirties.

Neymar’s international career won’t have the fairytale ending that his old Barcelona pals did, though. He recently announced his retirement from Brazil, having suffered his latest heartbreak after scoring a late consolation penalty in their shock World Cup elimination at the hands of Norway.

The world’s most expensive footballer didn’t win any major trophies on the international stage with Brazil, besides Olympic Gold in 2016 – which doesn’t quite count on the same senior terms.

Even so, Neymar’s production by his mid-twenties is a strong reminder of just how frightening his output was during his prime years.

Vinicius is also waiting to lift silverware with his country, having come closest as a runner-up in the 2021 Copa America.

After a slow start, he has developed into one of Brazil’s best and most reliable attackers. Continue to produce performances as he did at the 2026 World Cup and it wouldn’t be a major surprise to see Brazil win at least a Copa America or two before Vini hangs up his boots.

Here’s how Vini Jr’s stats compare to Neymar’s at the age of 26:

Vinicius Junior’s Brazil stats at age 26

Games: 72

Goals: 26

Assists: 14

Goal contributions: 40

Penalties: 1

Minutes per goal: 192.96

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 200.6

Minutes per goal or assist: 125.4

Neymar’s Brazil stats at age 26

Games: 83 ⭐

Goals: 54 ⭐

Assists: 33 ⭐

Goal contributions: 87 ⭐

Penalties: 8 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 129.5 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 152⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 80.3⭐

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