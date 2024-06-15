10 world class players Cristiano Ronaldo has outscored on the international stage since turning 30

Since turning 30, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a whopping 78 goals for Portugal which is more than the majority of players manage over their entire international careers.

Most players start winding down by the time they hit 30, but in the case of Ronaldo, he’s only gotten more prolific – for both club and county.

Having scored a brace against the Republic of Ireland in Portugal’s final friendly before Euro 2024, the 39-year-old is on top form heading into the tournament this summer.

In total, he’s managed to score 78 goals in 89 games for Portugal since turning 30 which is more than these 10 world class players have managed over their entire careers.

Miroslav Klose – 71 international goals

The former Bayern Munich forward is Germany’s all-time record top scorer with 71 goals. While it’s a hugely impressive feat, it still doesn’t hold a candle to Ronaldo’s record since turning 30.

Luis Suarez – 68 international goals

Like Ronaldo, Suarez is still scoring goals in his late thirties, although not quite at the same rate. The Inter Miami forward is still part of the Uruguay set-up today, but he’s no longer their main man.

Since turning 30 in January 2017, Suarez has scored 21 goals for Uruguay which is 57 less than Ronaldo has scored since celebrating his 30th.

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the all-time top scorer for every South American nation?

Didier Drogba – 65 international goals

Widely regarded as one of the greatest African players of all time, even Drogba’s overall international tally is lagging behind Ronaldo’s since turning 30.

It’s no secret that Drogba is a big CR7 fan as the former Chelsea star has regularly praised the Portuguese star in the past.

“He is complete, he can score headers, he can score left foot, right foot, free-kicks and he is always in movement,” Drogba said while describing Ronaldo at the 2018 World Cup

“I think for a defender it’s very difficult to defend against a player who is always moving and it’s easier for a midfield player to find a guy who is always in movement.”

Harry Kane – 63 international goals

It’s a bit mental to think that CR7 has scored more international goals since turning 30 than anyone from England has during their entire career.

Kane has scored a record 63 goals for the Three Lions throughout his career, but he’s still 15 goals shy of Ronaldo’s tally since he turned 30.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 62 international goals

Ibrahimovic carried the weight of Sweden on his shoulders for the best part of two decades, but his scoring numbers still don’t hold a candle to Ronaldo’s.

READ NEXT: The 10 nations Cristiano Ronaldo has never scored against at the European Championship

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 24 international teams Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t scored against?

David Villa – 59 international goals

A Euros winner and World Cup champion, Villa scored a total of 59 international goals throughout his illustrious career.

He ended his career as Spain’s all-time top scorer, but his overall tally is still 19 goals shy of Ronaldo’s since turning 30. It’s quite ridiculous when you think about it.

Olivier Giroud – 57 international goals

When it comes to international football, Giroud is in the world class conversion. Despite all the greats that France have produced in years gone by, he’s managed to outscore them all on the international stage.

His tally of 57 goals is a record within French football, but it looks fairly minuscule when compared to Ronaldo’s.

Mohamed Salah – 57 international goals

Salah has won two more Premier League Golden Boots than Ronaldo, but his international record pales in comparison to the Al-Nassr star.

The Liverpool forward still has plenty of years left in him yet, but we’d be surprised if he gets anywhere near CR7’s tally.

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 30 highest-scoring African players in Premier League history?

Samuel Eto’o – 56 international goals

A two-time African Cup of Nations winner with Cameroon, Eto’o scored a respectable 56 goals on the international stage.

He averaged 0.47 goals per game while playing for his country. For context, Ronaldo has averaged 0.87 goals per game for Portugal since turning 30.

Wayne Rooney – 53 international goals

Rooney and Ronaldo have fired their fair share of jibes at one another over the last few years, but it’s Ronaldo who has the edge over his former teammate on the international stage.

By the time Rooney hit 30, his career had started to wind down, but in the case of Ronaldo, he was only just getting started.