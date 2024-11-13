8 world-class players Viktor Gyokeres has outscored since joining Sporting

Since joining Sporting in the summer of 2023, Viktor Gyokeres has been outperforming stars from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Amazingly, the Swedish international has scored 66 goals in 68 appearances since moving to Portugal – averaging a goal every 86.3 minutes for the Liga Portugal side.

We’ve taken a look across world football and have found eight world-class players that Gyokeres has outscored at club level since he made the switch to Sporting.

Kylian Mbappe

While the Frenchman has been dubbed as the ‘best player in the world’ for many over the last few years, his scoring numbers aren’t as impressive as Gyokeres’.

Since the start of last season, Mbappe has scored 52 goals at club level which is 14 less than the Swedish international has managed in that same timeframe.

The Real Madrid superstar is still finding his feet in Spain following his move from PSG as he’s currently averaging 0.5 goals per game in 2024-25. For context, Gyokeres is currently averaging 1.4 goals per game in 2024-25.

Erling Haaland

Not many players can say that they have outscored Haaland since the 2023-24 campaign, but Gyokeres is one of them.

Impressively, the Swedish forward has scored 13 more goals than Haaland has managed since he made the switch to Sporting in 2023.

When the two players recently came head to head in the Champions League, it’s fair to say that they had conflicting evenings as Gyokeres scored a hat-trick and Haaland missed a penalty.

Harry Kane

Kane has been scoring at an unbelievably prolific rate since joining Bayern Munich, but he has lagged behind Gyokeres’ ludicrously good numbers.

Both players moved during the summer of 2023 and since that point, the England skipper has scored 61 goals across all competitions which is five fewer than Gyokeres has managed.

In fairness to Kane, he does boast a slightly better minutes-per-goal ratio than the Swede as he averages a goal every 85.3 minutes for Bayern Munich, compared to Gyokeres who scores every 86.3 minutes on average.

Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski has been among the most prolific forwards in European football during 2024-25, but his scoring numbers are still dwarfed by Sporting’s number nine.

Since leaving Coventry, Gyokeres has scored 21 more goals than Lewandowski has across all competitions. That’s some effort.

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian forward has been in fine form under Arne Slot, but he’s come nowhere near to matching Gyokeres’ output over the last 16 months.

In the same timeframe, the Sporting superstar has scored 66 goals whereas Salah has only bagged 35 in that time.

Of course, it goes without saying that Salah is playing in a more competitive league, but the numbers that Gyokeres has been putting up are still seriously impressive.

Vinicius Junior

While the Brazilian superstar felt robbed of the most recent Ballon d’Or, his scoring numbers pale in comparison to Sporting’s star man.

Since the start of 2023-24, Vinicius has scored 30 fewer goals than the Swedish international. Impressively, Gyokeres also has one more assist than Vini during that timeframe.

Lautaro Martinez

Despite winning the Serie A Golden Boot last season, Martinez has scored 33 fewer goals than Gyokeres over the last 16 months which is absolutely mental.

Cristiano Ronaldo

While CR7 is perhaps no longer ‘world class’ in 2024, his scoring numbers still rank him amongst the best forwards in world football.

However, despite scoring for fun in Saudi Arabia, Gyokeres has still been able to outperform the 39-year-old while playing with Sporting.

In the same timeframe where Gyokeres has scored 66 goals, Ronaldo has managed 60 in that time.