Clubs from the Premier League, La Liga and Saudi Pro League feature among the 10 sides with the highest net spend during the summer of 2025 so far.

The amount of money sloshing around in football seems to be increasing year upon year and that’s been reflected in the transfer market.

With just one week remaining of the window, here are the 10 clubs from around the world with the highest net spend during 2025-26.

10. Atletico Madrid

Expenditure: €175million

Income: €68million

Net Spend: -€107million

With a net spend of -€107million, Atletico Madrid slightly rank above the likes of Leeds United, Burnley and PSG.

It’s been a busy summer for Diego Simeone’s side, who’ve purchased 10 players as of writing.

During 2024-25, Atletico had the third-oldest squad in La Liga, with an average age of 28.2. With that in mind, the club have made a conscious effort to sign younger players this summer.

Of the 10 players signed, they have an average age of 24.9. Alex Baena has been their most expensive signing so far, costing a reported fee of €42million.

9. Tottenham

Expenditure: €145.6million

Income: €35.5million

Net Spend: -€110.1million

With the ninth-highest net spend in world football and potentially more signings to come, Thomas Frank certainly can’t complain about not being backed.

Being back in the Champions League has allowed Spurs to splash the cash this summer, with their biggest signing so far being Mohammed Kudus.

8. Sunderland

Expenditure: €165million

Income: €50.2million

Net Spend: -€114.8million

In order to make themselves competitive for the Premier League, Sunderland knew that they needed to spend big this summer.

However, their large spend has been somewhat offset by the lucrative sales of Jobe Bellingham and Tommy Watson.

7. Newcastle United

Expenditure: €165million

Income: €50.2million

Net Spend: -€114.8million

Despite enduring a frustrating summer and still being in limbo with Alexander Isak and Yoane Wissa, Newcastle still have the seventh highest net spend in the world.

The likes of Anthony Elanga, Jacob Ramsey and Malick Thiaw have all been signed for significant fees, while the sales of Lloyd Kelly and Sean Longstaff have generated some funds.

6. Al-Qadsiah

Expenditure: €116.1million

Income: €0

Net Spend: -€116.1million

Al-Qadsiah are the only non-European team to make an appearance on this list.

After finishing fourth in the Saudi Pro League last season, the club has made a big splash in the transfer window in order to kick on once again.

Their most lucrative signing has been for Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui, who cost €68.25million after scoring 25 goals in Serie A last season.

5. Manchester City

Expenditure: €176.9million

Income: €58.5million

Net Spend: -€118.4million

When it comes to the highest-spending clubs in world football, Man City usually rank close to the top.

After falling below expectations during 2024-25, Pep Guardiola’s side have made a serious splash in the transfer market in order to improve their title chances.

With a week left of the window, there’s still every chance that they will continue to spend, given they’re currently being linked with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Rodrygo.

4. Liverpool

Expenditure: €339.68million

Income: €219.5million

Net Spend: -€120.2million

Liverpool have spent more money than any club on the planet this summer, but in terms of net spend, they only rank fourth.

The signings of Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike make up the bulk of Liverpool’s spend, with those two costing a combined €220million.

However, the sales of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Jarell Quansah, Ben Doak and Caoimhin Kelleher have significantly lowered their overall net spend.

With a deal for Isak still potentially in the works, Liverpool will shoot up this list if that deal is wrapped up.

3. Real Madrid

Expenditure: €167.5million

Income: €2million

Net Spend: -€165.5million

Xabi Alonso’s side have invested heavily into their defence this summer, with the signings of Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Argentine wonderkid Franco Mastantuono was also picked up from River Plate in a deal worth €45million. We can’t wait to see more from him, having previously drawn comparisons to Angel Di Maria.

2. Manchester United

Expenditure: €229.7million

Income: €0

Net Spend: -€229.7million

It’s been a hectic summer for the Red Devils and more signings are expected between now and the end of the window.

After slumping to 15th in the Premier League last season, a major overhaul was desperately needed this summer.

The club have invested heavily into a new forward line, although they’ve struggled to shift the majority of deadwood within their squad.

With a week left of the window, United are still hoping to sell Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and potentially Andre Onana.

1. Arsenal

Expenditure: €293.5million

Income: €8million

Net Spend: -€285.5million

After finishing second in the Premier League for three consecutive seasons, Mikel Arteta has been heavily backed in order to push the Gunners to the next level.

Viktor Gyokeres is their new star striker, while the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke should also improve the core of their squad.

With a net spend close to -€300million, Arsenal have to be considered as one of the title favourites this year.

