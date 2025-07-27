Since being taken over by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham have enjoyed a meteoric rise, having enjoyed three consecutive promotions.

During that time, their fanbase has grown exponentially, both domestically and on the international stage. In this article, we’ve looked into the data to find just how many fans they’ve gained since the takeover.

Prior to Wrexham acquiring their Hollywood owners, the club were averaging 4,058 fans in the National League. Between 2000 and 2020, the club fluctuated between average crowds of 3,000 and 5,000, meaning that plenty of seats were left unattended.

Their dwindling attendances were only natural at the time, considering they hadn’t played in the Football League since they were relegated from League Two in 2008.

However, after being acquired by their Hollywood owners in February 2021, a fresh sense of optimism was injected into the club and home attendances quickly shot up.

After the 2020-21 campaign was played behind closed doors due to the COVID pandemic, fans were able to attend games once again in the 2021-22 season.

While playing in the National League that year, Wrexham’s average home attendances doubled to an impressive 8,647 fans.

Since then and following their three consecutive promotions, the average gates at the Racecourse have been steadily growing year upon year.

During their final season in the National League, they averaged 9,973 fans, in League Two, they averaged 11,210 fans and in League One, that number jumped to 12,781.

For context, that’s the highest average attendance that Wrexham have ever had across an entire league campaign in their entire history.

Prior to the takeover, the last time that Wrexham averaged over 10,000 fans in the league, you’re going back to the 1979-80 season, over 45 years ago.

With a stadium expansion currently underway, the club are currently capped at crowds of 12,800, but that’s set to rise to 16,000 once their new Kop stand opens.

However, their ambitious owners have planned to eventually expand the stadium so that it can hold around 55,000 fans in the future.

“We have a plan in place right now that would eventually work from stand to stand, so eventually you get all four sides,” McElhenney told American entertainment website Collider last year.

“It’s hard to say for sure, but we think we could get between 45-55,000 people in there.”

While the club have made huge strides forward when it comes to match-going fans, the real gains have been made with the international fans.

According to their director, Shaun Harvey, Wrexham have significantly more fans in the United States than the majority of other EFL clubs.

“There’s probably 5,000 US households that have an annual subscription to watch Wrexham games live,” Harvey told The Guardian last year.

“In isolation, that might not sound like a lot, but it’s a massive amount in comparison to the majority of other clubs in the EFL.

“The US is always going to be massively important to the EFL, because there’s such a strong market and fanbase for football and the work has already been done by the Premier League to get a foothold there.

“The challenge now is for clubs in the EFL to leverage that relationship and use it to build their own followings in the US.”

Along with growing in the United States, Wrexham have also been making waves in Australia, having recently wrapped up their pre-season tour with games against Melbourne Victory, Sydney FC and Wellington Phoenix.

In relation to average home attendances, here’s the full breakdown of how many fans Wrexham have gained in recent years.

2024-25: 12,781

2023-24: 11,210

2022-23: 9,973

2021-22: 8,647

2020-21: N/A

2019-20: 4,058

2018-19: 5,077

2017-18: 4,649

2016-17: 3,908

2015-16: 4,616

2014-15: 3,235

