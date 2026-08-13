Who are the youngest scorers in every UEFA competition? An Aston Villa prospect has just set one of the records, and it’s getting people quite excited.

Playing in Europe can be the pinnacle of a player’s career at club level. Over the years, plenty have taken to the stage like a duck to water, announcing themselves at a young age.

Here are the youngest ever scorers in the Champions League, Europa League, Conference League and Super Cup.

Champions League: Ansu Fati (17 years and 40 days)

It’s all about Lamine Yamal these days, but there was a time when Barcelona thought Fati was their next super talent to come through the academy.

The winger scored his first Champions League goal just over a month after turning 17, netting the winner against Inter in a group game to break a record that had stood since before he was born.

The following season, he became the first ever player to score a second Champions League goal before turning 18. For the next one, he took Lionel Messi’s number 10 shirt.

But Fati never quite preserved his potential, suffering injury issues and not making much of an impression at Brighton.

He eventually left Barca for Monaco in 2025, making the initial loan move permanent in 2026.

Yamal is the player who has since come closest to Fati’s record, but he was four weeks older when he scored his first Champions League goal.

Europa League: Romelu Lukaku (16 years and 218 days)

Lukaku enjoyed a breakthrough season with Anderlecht as a 16-year-old in 2009-10, claiming the golden boot in Belgium with 15 league goals.

He also scored four goals in the Europa League, the first of which was in a win over Ajax that December.

Another fruitful season prompted Chelsea to buy Lukaku in 2011, although it was a step he wasn’t quite ready for.

Still, the striker has gone on to have a better career than most people give him credit for, with more than 300 goals at club level to his name.

And his record as the Europa League’s youngest ever scorer, set in the competition’s first season after rebranding from the UEFA Cup, still stands.

Conference League: Michael Noonan (16 years and 197 days)

UEFA’s newest club competition, the Conference League began in 2021.

So far, its youngest scorer has been Shamrock Rovers striker Noonan, who notched the winner against Molde on his debut in February 2025.

Ajax are among the big European clubs linked with the Irish wonderkid. Watch this space.

Super Cup: Brian Madjo (17 years and 212 days)

Aston Villa were eager to make sure Madjo could be eligible to play for them as soon as possible after initially being blocked from doing so due to arriving from overseas before the age of 18.

But as soon as the English-born forward was cleared to play, you could see why Villa were so keen on fast-tracking him.

After impressing in pre-season, Madjo marked his competitive debut with a goal on the stroke of half time in the Super Cup against PSG.

Villa went on to lose the game 2-1, but it was an eye-catching way for Madjo to announce himself.

The record he broke had stood for 30 years, set by a 19-year-old Patrick Kluivert scoring for Ajax in the 1996 Super Cup.

READ MORE: The youngest goalscorer in each of Europe’s five big leagues: Yamal but NOT Dowman…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Premier League Young Player of the Season?